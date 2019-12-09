Press Releases New World Medical Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from New World Medical: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces





is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity. With a focus on alleviating the burden of blindness globally through humanitarian initiatives and not just the bottom line, New World’s core values are: Integrity, Accountability and Innovation.



“It’s a great milestone in our organization and an accomplishment we are truly proud of,” said Bilal Khan, Chief Executive Officer at New World Medical. “We’re dedicated to providing innovative solutions to ophthalmologists, introducing effective procedures and devices for patients suffering from glaucoma. We believe it begins with fostering a company culture and vision that top-tier professionals are attracted to.”



New World Medical was ranked 8 in the Small category with 103 employees. Organizations are placed into 3 categories: Small, Midsize and Large.



The Energage platform has surveyed more than 60,000 organizations, with more than 20 million employees surveyed and 450 million data points collected. Energage is utilized by a number of large organizations to develop culture, including Microsoft, Capital One, Ebay, Hubspot and many others.



“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”



About New World Medical



New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, who was determined to develop, manufacture, and market cutting-edge medical devices to alleviate ophthalmic ailments globally. New World Medical's mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity and achieves this through partnerships with surgeons and eye care professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the burden of blindness around the globe.



The company's product portfolio includes its flagship devices, the market-leading glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed Glaucoma Valve, the Kahook Dual Blade which is used for goniotomy procedures to excise trabecular meshwork via an ab interno approach, and its newest addition, the Ahmed ClearPath glaucoma drainage device. To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or their innovative product line, please visit Rancho Cucamonga, CA, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. New World Medical’s stated mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity. With a focus on alleviating the burden of blindness globally through humanitarian initiatives and not just the bottom line, New World’s core values are: Integrity, Accountability and Innovation.“It’s a great milestone in our organization and an accomplishment we are truly proud of,” said Bilal Khan, Chief Executive Officer at New World Medical. “We’re dedicated to providing innovative solutions to ophthalmologists, introducing effective procedures and devices for patients suffering from glaucoma. We believe it begins with fostering a company culture and vision that top-tier professionals are attracted to.”New World Medical was ranked 8 in the Small category with 103 employees. Organizations are placed into 3 categories: Small, Midsize and Large.The Energage platform has surveyed more than 60,000 organizations, with more than 20 million employees surveyed and 450 million data points collected. Energage is utilized by a number of large organizations to develop culture, including Microsoft, Capital One, Ebay, Hubspot and many others.“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”About New World MedicalNew World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, who was determined to develop, manufacture, and market cutting-edge medical devices to alleviate ophthalmic ailments globally. New World Medical's mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity and achieves this through partnerships with surgeons and eye care professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the burden of blindness around the globe.The company's product portfolio includes its flagship devices, the market-leading glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed Glaucoma Valve, the Kahook Dual Blade which is used for goniotomy procedures to excise trabecular meshwork via an ab interno approach, and its newest addition, the Ahmed ClearPath glaucoma drainage device. To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or their innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com Contact Information New World Medical

Michael Knutz

(800) 832-5327 ext. 183



https://newworldmedical.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New World Medical