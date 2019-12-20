Press Releases Color Marketing Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Color Marketing Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels.





Sandra Sampson, CMG’s VP PR and communications, explains, “Balancing the natural and synthetic are key to having a future in which all can survive. The connection between nature and the built environment introduces the concept of ‘Planet Living Room,’ that the entire planet is home and needs endless respect. Raison d’etre is a color of balance that is created to suggest lifestyles at many levels, continues Sampson, at one moment there is great appreciation of history and during another the driving desire to move forward. There are endless moments of discovery, looking backward and forward.”



Researching and creating new foods and sources, as well as revisiting ancient foods, will create contrasting realms for cuisine. The contrast will be complemented with escape into entertainment that is immediate, but also either virtual or augmented reality. All of those items, according to CMG European color professionals, underscore the need for balance, and Raison d’etre.



Raison d’etre will be found across all industries, with emphasis given to special effects, finishes and textures. The variation in effects add to the balancing nature of the color and create a “just right” application whether transportation, fashion, home décor, or anything else. The subtle depth of Raison d’etre addresses the need for profundity in a superficial and fast-moving world.



For home interiors, Raison d’etre will bridge the greys, so prevalent now, by appearing in both matte and gloss finishes in architectural coatings. Textiles and furnishings will bring balance and richness to spaces in myriad textures and finishes and when enhanced with metallic finishes, Raison d’etre will be the hue for appliances large and small.



As a color for balance, Raison d’etre will bridge the synthetic with its naturally inspired hue with more sparkle in metallic finishes. Hovering between classic metal colors like silver and gold, it offers warmth and depth for professional and leisure transport, personal automotive and sports recreation vehicles.



The future will continue to unfold with great excitement and anticipation and Raison d’Etre is there to add warmth, balance and depth to the new decade.



About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.



About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at



Connect Online:

Instagram: @ColorSells

Twitter: @ColorSells

Facebook: @ColorSells Alexandria, VA, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Color Marketing Group announces the European 2021+ Key Color, Raison d’etre. Selected to embody the directional thought processes, Raison d’etre is at once earthy and slightly synthetic in appearance. It is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds.Sandra Sampson, CMG’s VP PR and communications, explains, “Balancing the natural and synthetic are key to having a future in which all can survive. The connection between nature and the built environment introduces the concept of ‘Planet Living Room,’ that the entire planet is home and needs endless respect. Raison d’etre is a color of balance that is created to suggest lifestyles at many levels, continues Sampson, at one moment there is great appreciation of history and during another the driving desire to move forward. There are endless moments of discovery, looking backward and forward.”Researching and creating new foods and sources, as well as revisiting ancient foods, will create contrasting realms for cuisine. The contrast will be complemented with escape into entertainment that is immediate, but also either virtual or augmented reality. All of those items, according to CMG European color professionals, underscore the need for balance, and Raison d’etre.Raison d’etre will be found across all industries, with emphasis given to special effects, finishes and textures. The variation in effects add to the balancing nature of the color and create a “just right” application whether transportation, fashion, home décor, or anything else. The subtle depth of Raison d’etre addresses the need for profundity in a superficial and fast-moving world.For home interiors, Raison d’etre will bridge the greys, so prevalent now, by appearing in both matte and gloss finishes in architectural coatings. Textiles and furnishings will bring balance and richness to spaces in myriad textures and finishes and when enhanced with metallic finishes, Raison d’etre will be the hue for appliances large and small.As a color for balance, Raison d’etre will bridge the synthetic with its naturally inspired hue with more sparkle in metallic finishes. Hovering between classic metal colors like silver and gold, it offers warmth and depth for professional and leisure transport, personal automotive and sports recreation vehicles.The future will continue to unfold with great excitement and anticipation and Raison d’Etre is there to add warmth, balance and depth to the new decade.About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.About Color Marketing Group®Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org Connect Online:Instagram: @ColorSellsTwitter: @ColorSellsFacebook: @ColorSells Contact Information Color Marketing Group

Sandra Sampson - VP PR & Communication

703-329-8500



http://www.colormarketing.org/

Attached Files CMG 2021+ European Key Color - Raison d'etre Color Marketing Group's 2021+ European key color "Raison d'etre" is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Filename: KeyColorEU2021CMG.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Color Marketing Group