Press Releases Color Marketing Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Color Marketing Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness.





Determined by CMG North American color experts, optimistic confidence is key to the life/work cultural balance that will continue into the new decade. “24/7 schedules must be optimized for families, companies, and individuals,” continues Sampson. Mist is selected as a color to represent this continuing, cultural shift to when and where activities take place, how they will be accessed, and how it best affects individual’s lives. Mist is a hue to give pause, refresh and reconsider, then move forward with revived purpose. In the designed space, Mist will be present in interiors as paint, as well as textiles and small consumer goods, creating an atmosphere of ease and trust.



Mist is imbued with a promise of thoughtfulness, courtesy, and simplicity. In addition to its freshness, it is also a color of contemplation, of setting the record straight, and can suggest an aura around ideas of renewal and ecology. Mere sustainability is not enough, the goal is for rethinking uses for products, their waste and byproducts. It is an encouraging moment for design and Mist is a color that suggests the transcendence in creating new products. Mist has neither gender nor age, making it ideal for fashion and consumer electronics, as well as transportation. With its ability to take on varying sheen levels and special effects with ease, Mist is a color easy to embrace.



Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. Whether embracing an interior, parading down a catwalk, enhancing a personal device, or moving through a city, Mist is a color of movement and progress.



As dawn rises, so does Mist, a color for the new decade.



About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.



About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.



Connect Online:

Instagram: @ColorSells

Twitter: @ColorSells

Facebook: @ColorSells Alexandria, VA, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Color Marketing Group announces its North American 2021+ Key Color, Mist. Mist will emerge determinedly into the newly established decade to encompass the mood, desire, and fantasy of new growth. According to Sandra Sampson, VP PR and Communications, “The pale blue color of Mist suggests an uninhibited look at the future.” In addition, “Mist has a sense of ease by adding a perceived carefree color to designs and products.”Determined by CMG North American color experts, optimistic confidence is key to the life/work cultural balance that will continue into the new decade. “24/7 schedules must be optimized for families, companies, and individuals,” continues Sampson. Mist is selected as a color to represent this continuing, cultural shift to when and where activities take place, how they will be accessed, and how it best affects individual’s lives. Mist is a hue to give pause, refresh and reconsider, then move forward with revived purpose. In the designed space, Mist will be present in interiors as paint, as well as textiles and small consumer goods, creating an atmosphere of ease and trust.Mist is imbued with a promise of thoughtfulness, courtesy, and simplicity. In addition to its freshness, it is also a color of contemplation, of setting the record straight, and can suggest an aura around ideas of renewal and ecology. Mere sustainability is not enough, the goal is for rethinking uses for products, their waste and byproducts. It is an encouraging moment for design and Mist is a color that suggests the transcendence in creating new products. Mist has neither gender nor age, making it ideal for fashion and consumer electronics, as well as transportation. With its ability to take on varying sheen levels and special effects with ease, Mist is a color easy to embrace.Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. Whether embracing an interior, parading down a catwalk, enhancing a personal device, or moving through a city, Mist is a color of movement and progress.As dawn rises, so does Mist, a color for the new decade.About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.About Color Marketing Group®Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.Connect Online:Instagram: @ColorSellsTwitter: @ColorSellsFacebook: @ColorSells Contact Information Color Marketing Group

Sandra Sampson - VP PR & Communication

703-329-8500



http://www.colormarketing.org/

Attached Files CMG 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group's 2021+ North American key color "Mist" is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Filename: KeyColorNA2021CMG.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Color Marketing Group