MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­ Washington, DC, December 17, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.“On behalf of a wide coalition of stakeholders, we appreciate our legislative champions for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to take action on this important issue,” said Patrick Hope, Executive Director of MITA. “Permanent repeal of this tax will finally lift medical innovators, manufacturers, and patients out of this uncertainty they have grappled with for over eight years.”Last suspended for two years in early 2018, the device tax was slated for reimplementation in January 2020, a reality that underscored the need for Congressional action before the new year.“We’re almost across the finish line. We urge lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to approve this spending package, fully repeal the medical device tax, and boost medical innovation in the U.S.,” Hope concluded.The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­ Contact Information Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

