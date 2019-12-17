PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package


MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package
Washington, DC, December 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

“On behalf of a wide coalition of stakeholders, we appreciate our legislative champions for coming together in a bipartisan fashion to take action on this important issue,” said Patrick Hope, Executive Director of MITA. “Permanent repeal of this tax will finally lift medical innovators, manufacturers, and patients out of this uncertainty they have grappled with for over eight years.”

Last suspended for two years in early 2018, the device tax was slated for reimplementation in January 2020, a reality that underscored the need for Congressional action before the new year.

“We’re almost across the finish line. We urge lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to approve this spending package, fully repeal the medical device tax, and boost medical innovation in the U.S.,” Hope concluded.

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­
Contact Information
Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Eric Hoffman
703-548-0019
Contact
https://www.medicalimaging.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help