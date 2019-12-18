Press Releases Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market

Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients.





The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing is the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate professionals working in the luxury residential market. The Million Dollar GUILD recognition assures high-net-worth-individuals that real estate professionals who have achieved GUILD status are remarkably knowledgeable, experienced, and have the unique skills necessary to meet and exceed expectations for today’s most discerning luxury buyers and sellers.



Sergio Cesario has demonstrated experience and proficiency in working with affluent customers and performing in the million dollar and above residential market in Miami, Florida and Lisbon, Portugal. The CLHMS designation is awarded to Members of the Institute with documented sales performance in the top 10% of their market. The Institute connects its members to exclusive resources and benefits that Cesario can use to successfully market



“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance, and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”



Sergio Cesario has been in real estate since 2014 and specializes in beach and condo properties working with foreign nationals and global investors. In addition to recognition in the Million Dollar GUILD, Cesario holds other professional designations including Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR) and certifications as Seller’s Representative Specialist (SRS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA).



“This training has provided me with invaluable insights about the top tier real estate market while giving me a better understanding of the dynamics that make high-net-worth-individuals a highly prized market segment. I am honored to have my accomplishments recognized by the institute. The recognition strengthens my commitment to providing exceptional services to my clients in both South Florida and Portugal. I eager to continue learning from and networking with other professionals who specialize in luxury residential sector,” said Cesario.



For insights into the current state of the luxury market in South Florida and Portugal, contact Sergio Cesario at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, The Cesario Group at 212-979-6969 or email

For more information about The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation, or the Million Dollar GUILD Recognition, visit www.luxuryhomemarketing.com or email info@luxuryhomemarketing.com



About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com. Miami Beach, FL, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The founder of The Cesario Group, Sergio Cesario - a Broker Associate at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami, FL - has been simultaneously awarded this month as the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world.The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing is the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate professionals working in the luxury residential market. The Million Dollar GUILD recognition assures high-net-worth-individuals that real estate professionals who have achieved GUILD status are remarkably knowledgeable, experienced, and have the unique skills necessary to meet and exceed expectations for today’s most discerning luxury buyers and sellers.Sergio Cesario has demonstrated experience and proficiency in working with affluent customers and performing in the million dollar and above residential market in Miami, Florida and Lisbon, Portugal. The CLHMS designation is awarded to Members of the Institute with documented sales performance in the top 10% of their market. The Institute connects its members to exclusive resources and benefits that Cesario can use to successfully market The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property both domestically and internationally.“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance, and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”Sergio Cesario has been in real estate since 2014 and specializes in beach and condo properties working with foreign nationals and global investors. In addition to recognition in the Million Dollar GUILD, Cesario holds other professional designations including Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR) and certifications as Seller’s Representative Specialist (SRS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA).“This training has provided me with invaluable insights about the top tier real estate market while giving me a better understanding of the dynamics that make high-net-worth-individuals a highly prized market segment. I am honored to have my accomplishments recognized by the institute. The recognition strengthens my commitment to providing exceptional services to my clients in both South Florida and Portugal. I eager to continue learning from and networking with other professionals who specialize in luxury residential sector,” said Cesario.For insights into the current state of the luxury market in South Florida and Portugal, contact Sergio Cesario at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, The Cesario Group at 212-979-6969 or email TheCesarioGroup@iCloud.com. For more information about The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation, or the Million Dollar GUILD Recognition, visit www.luxuryhomemarketing.com or email info@luxuryhomemarketing.comAbout Douglas Elliman Real EstateEstablished in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com. Contact Information The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Jill Smith

214-485-3000



luxuryhomemarketing.com

Douglas Elliman: 305 677 5000



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate