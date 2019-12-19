Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity

Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand.





Canidium focuses on hiring from diverse backgrounds and insuring that compensation is equitable across genders contributing to the recognition from Comparably. Also considered by Comparably in recognizing the award is Canidium’s robust multilingual Latino/Latina/Latinx representation in both North American and Costa Rican offices.



“It’s always great to hear that you’ve won an award, but being named a best place to work for diversity is among the most important ways we can stand out in our field,” said CEO Michael Stus. “We’re building something amazing here, and our team members’ diverse backgrounds have certainly been a leading contributor to our success.”



It’s been a historic year for Canidium; doubling their head count, defending their title as the number one SAP CX Sales Cloud partner, and growing 50%. With the foundations that 2019 has built, 2020 is looking like it will be another year of tremendous growth and success.



Canidium’s long-standing partnerships, paired with their customers’ successes, have resulted in a dramatically increased demand for Canidium's expertise and services. Canidium has dedicated practices to prominent partners including SAP® with its Sales Cloud suite of products (SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, CallidusCloud® Insurance ICM) and Xactly (Xactly Incent™ and Xactly Connect™).



About Canidium



Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud and Xactly Incent. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments, while we ranked among the top Xactly partners. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationships with SAP and Xactly, in addition to our pre-existing relationships with CallidusCloud and Obero, combine for decades of experience for our customers.



