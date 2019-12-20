DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner

Press Releases Spearstone Management, LLC Press Release Share Blog

DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike.





“Enterprise adaptability is central to the next decade of Android computing. Robust solutions like Android Enterprise Mobility Management, Google Play Protect, and Zero Touch Enrollment create a powerful mobile ecosystem to support the millions of Android devices that are increasingly becoming essential to the success of any enterprise,” said Dale Goddard, COO, Spearstone. “Spearstone is thrilled to be a partner in Google’s Enterprise Mobility Management program. We are confident that our proven endpoint and device security, along with our professional live DriveStrike support, offers unmatched benefits to any business looking to manage endpoint security and successfully deploy Android Enterprise.”



DriveStrike’s endpoint security platform exceeds Android’s Enterprise Mobilitity Manangement Advanced requirements to support expanded capabilities for Android Enterprise solution sets and is one of the few EMM solutions to support the range of BYOD, general use, Mobile Application Management, and fully managed device use cases.



Customers have debated the viability of Android as their mobile business platform and struggled to manage the diversity that BYOD environments create. The number of device variants in the market made standardization and security challenging. However, the sheer volume of device form factors available globally has made Android a compelling option as a business device. Now with DriveStrike enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike can quickly and easily manage all their mobile devices, laptops and the data on them at an affordable price with unsurpassed support.



DriveStrike customers in a range of industries across the globe will immediately benefit from the powerful feature sets and capabilities made possible through DriveStrike’s Android Enterprise Mobility Management Program. For more information on



About Android Enterprise Mobility Management

The Google-led program, validates Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) product offerings built with advanced Android Enterprise features by partners that can deliver trusted guidance and enterprise support.



*Google, Android, and Google Play Protect are trademarks of Google LLC.



About Spearstone

Dale Goddard

877-375-2468



https://drivestrike.com



