Origin Wireless™ Completes Its B1 Financing Round with Over-subscription

Origin Wireless™ closes its B1 round of financing with a solid portfolio of strategic investors that will help accelerate its growth trajectory with a focus on commercialization and expansion of its robust IP portfolio.





Prior to the closing, Origin Wireless achieved all the key milestones as a high-tech startup, and is now actively transitioning to a growth stage business. The company has validated its business model through the successful launch of its first commercial product with Linksys™, and solidified partnerships with several key strategic industry leaders while continuing to build out its robust IP portfolio. Linksys Aware™, the WiFi motion sensing service launched in October, is recognized in the prestigious CES 2020 Innovation Awards, being selected as an Innovation Awards Honoree.



Now, with the newly secured financial resources, Origin Wireless is in a great position to move forward with commercializing its WiFi Sensing™ product platforms: Origin Home™, Origin Health™, and Origin Tracking™.



“2019 was a tremendous year for Origin Wireless. Our successful launch with Linksys validates our idea that when you combine wireless with AI, new disruptive Smart Home applications are possible with just a software upgrade,” said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin Wireless. “With the successful close of our B1 round financing, we are in strong position to continue on the growth trajectory in 2020 where we plan to commercialize Origin Health and Origin Tracking with strategic industry leaders.”



Based in Greenbelt, MD, Origin Wireless Inc. is changing the way the world views wireless signals. Its patented TRM™ technology, winning a prestigious CEATEC Grand Prix Award, enables partners to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use.



