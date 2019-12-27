Just Published: “The Force Can Be With You,” a New Book by Stephen Hawley Martin

Press Releases The Oaklea Press Press Release Share Blog

Released by The Oaklea Press to coincide with the debut of the latest Star Wars film, a new book by Amazon bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin points to evidence that “The Force” actually does exist and tells readers how they can align with The Force.





The author, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “Obi-Wan Kenobi of Star Wars fame often said to those he wished good luck, ‘May The Force be with you.’ It may go by different names in different cultures, but I believe the truth is The Force actually does exist, and it is pushing everything in the universe in a particular direction. In my new book, I point to evidence that supports this belief, and I explain how readers can ensure that The Force is always with them, pushing them toward the achievement of their goals.”



Martin is the author of more than more than two-dozen books. His most popular titles include: “Afterlife, The Whole Truth” (ISBN-10: 1727782038), “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved” (ISBN-10: 1708969233), and “A Witch in the Family” (ISBN-10: 1093653701), a book about his seven-times-great grandmother, Suzannah North Martin, who was hanged as a witch in 1692 Salem, Massachusetts. In the latter he explores the possibility that paranormal phenomena actually were at play, exacerbating the Salem Witch Hysteria. Martin has had more than half a dozen of his titles reach bestseller status in their categories on Amazon, and he has won half a dozen national book awards for his work.



Follow this link to the page for “The Force Can Be With You” on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082XJJHCJ



Steve Martin

804-218-2394



www.oakleapress.com



