Jennings High School Seniors Receive Donation

Rev. Brown said recently that the entire community can play an important role in stemming the amount of murders that occur by simply allowing this slogan to flourish and it has been said that, "As a man thinketh, so is he," simply meaning that if we can reinstill respect for life among our citizens, we can observe the resistance to kill, and it can become a reality. Grace Chapel Ministries is focusing this message towards our young people, who will become our community of tomorrow. As the saying goes, "It takes a village to raise a child." St. Louis, MO, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- All Jennings High School Seniors received a special t-shirt. In an effort to reduce unnecessary killings and to show community support for our leaders of tomorrow, t-shirts with the slogan "I'M ALIVE. LET ME SURVIVE" are being distributed to area high school seniors.These shirts are donated by Grace Chapel Ministries and paid for by area businesses and individuals. Jennings High School was the first recipient of the shirts.Pictured are Samuel Jones - a local business company sponsor, Jordan Bohlen - Jennings student of the month, Rev. Larry Brown - Grace Chapel Ministries, T'Nijah Ross - Jennings High School Homecoming Queen, Ron Houston - Grace Chapel Program Coordinator, and Carsaundra Baker - Jennings high School Secretary.Those individuals and companies wishing to support this effort may contact Grace Chapel Ministries at 314-995-5013 or visit its website at www.gracechapelministries.org. Interested parties may also view Grace Chapel Ministries on Facebook.Rev. Brown said recently that the entire community can play an important role in stemming the amount of murders that occur by simply allowing this slogan to flourish and it has been said that, "As a man thinketh, so is he," simply meaning that if we can reinstill respect for life among our citizens, we can observe the resistance to kill, and it can become a reality. Grace Chapel Ministries is focusing this message towards our young people, who will become our community of tomorrow. As the saying goes, "It takes a village to raise a child." Contact Information Grace Chapel Ministries

Rev. Larry A. Brown

314-995-5013



gracechapelministries.org

Rev. Larry Brown

314-409-0965

Attached Files Jennings High School Donation Filename: JenningsTeeShirtsArticle.docx

