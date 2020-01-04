The Breakfast Club and The Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Supports the Largest Youth Empowerment Event in NYC

Press Releases IWG Press Release Share Blog

Students will be engaged with speakers to include Jamie Casper (The Google Global Education Evangelist), Eric Adams Brooklyn Borough President, Leticia James (NYS Attorney General) Farah Louis (NYC Council Woman) along with surprise performances by some of their favorite celebrity musicians and entertainers such as Shiggy and Ron Suno. These guests will illuminate the importance of the theme of the day, so students leave re-energized, re-focused, and re-committed to their education. Previous celebrity guests' attendees included: Daymond John (Star of ABC's Shark Tank), French Montana (music-artist), Omar Epps (actor), Wyclef Jean (music-icon), Willow Smith (music artist) and many others



"Making a difference in the lives the youth of New York City requires dedication, determination and resiliency," said Tonya Lewis Taylor co-founder of the I WILL GRADUATE Program. "The energy of thousands of committed youth excited to declare they will graduate from high school and college is like nothing else in the world, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to present I WILL GRADUATE Day for the 13th year.



More than a one-day event, I WILL GRADUATE DAY declared via official proclamation from the City of New York, is a citywide school initiative to increase graduation rates amongst at risk students. Engages students in college and career curriculums, activities, workshops and pep rallies to encourage students to become part of the solution, to stay in school and graduate, while considering career and college options.



The I WILL GRADUATE DAY event is supported in part by Power 105.1 fm, NYC City Council of New York, The Brooklyn Public Library, The CUNY Center, The NYC Department of Education and Lincoln Technical College.



Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- I WILL GRADUATE DAY NYC, the largest annual home-grown youth empowerment event and celebration of education, returns on January 9, 2019 @ The Kings Theatre from 3pm to 6pm in Brooklyn NY. Thousands of extraordinary youth and educators will gather from across the city to be inspired at a super-charged entertainment event. The event will be hosted by New York's Power 105.1 own Breakfast Club (Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlemagne tha God). They will celebrate the College Access For All initiative on this day, joining Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Richard A. Carranza in promoting a college-going culture across all New York City schools.

Avery Watson

347-300-9896



www.iwillgraduateprogram.com/



