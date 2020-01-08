Karen House Joins FOX Corporate Housing as Human Resources Director

FOX Corporate Housing is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its Executive Team, Karen House, Juris Doctorate, as Human Resources Director. “I am absolutely ecstatic to join a growing organization like FOX Corporate Housing that offers such a value add product to the community,” Ms. House said.





has experienced tremendous growth throughout 2019, with several Fortune 500 clients added to the company’s customer base. These new clients have increased FOX’s annual revenue to nearly $15 million and enabled them to increase their staff from 25 to 42 – including their latest addition, Ms. House.



Ms. House joins the team with more than 10 years of Human Resources experience. She is excited to partner with the organization and its leadership team to continue growing the company while emphasizing the core value of high-touch customer service.



House obtained her Juris Doctorate degree in 2011 from South Texas College of Law, where she was named to the Dean’s List in 2010.



The rise in mobility for professionals in all fields of business led to an increased demand for short term housing that feels more like a home and not an impersonal and expensive hotel room. The services supplied by FOX Corporate Housing fill the demands of this growing niche.



The company managed to attract major corporate clients, leading to the need to expand its team to cater to the requirements and demands of these corporate customers. In this context, Ms. House’s background and skills represent a valuable addition to the FOX Corporate Housing team.



For further information, visit:



About FOX Corporate Housing



FOX Corporate Housing offers short-term housing solutions for business travelers, relocation companies, Insurance housing companies, sports teams, and individuals. The company offers fully furnished apartments for rent for a period of minimum 30 days. With an expansive global network of



Media Contact



Company Name: FOX Corporate Housing

Contact Person: Tanya Leach

Email:

Phone: 281-764-9941

Address: 21325 Eva Street, Suite 1

Montgomery, Texas 77356

Country: United States

Website: www.staywithfox.com Montgomery, TX, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The company offers fully furnished apartments, corporate housing , serviced apartments for short and long term, extended stay housing needs across the United States.FOX Corporate Housing is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its Executive Team, Karen House, Juris Doctorate, as Human Resources Director. “I am absolutely ecstatic to join a growing organization like FOX Corporate Housing that offers such a value add product to the community,” Ms. House said. FOX Corporate Housing has experienced tremendous growth throughout 2019, with several Fortune 500 clients added to the company’s customer base. These new clients have increased FOX’s annual revenue to nearly $15 million and enabled them to increase their staff from 25 to 42 – including their latest addition, Ms. House.“We are thrilled to welcome Karen House as the new FOX Corporate Housing Human Resources Director,” CEO Tanya Leach said. “Her vast experience in the Human Resources field covers all facets of this department; managing Employee Relations, Recruiting and Benefits Administration in addition to her in-depth knowledge of the legal aspects surrounding this field. This makes her the perfect fit for FOX Corporate Housing.”Ms. House joins the team with more than 10 years of Human Resources experience. She is excited to partner with the organization and its leadership team to continue growing the company while emphasizing the core value of high-touch customer service.House obtained her Juris Doctorate degree in 2011 from South Texas College of Law, where she was named to the Dean’s List in 2010.The rise in mobility for professionals in all fields of business led to an increased demand for short term housing that feels more like a home and not an impersonal and expensive hotel room. The services supplied by FOX Corporate Housing fill the demands of this growing niche.The company managed to attract major corporate clients, leading to the need to expand its team to cater to the requirements and demands of these corporate customers. In this context, Ms. House’s background and skills represent a valuable addition to the FOX Corporate Housing team.For further information, visit: www.foxcorphousing.com About FOX Corporate HousingFOX Corporate Housing offers short-term housing solutions for business travelers, relocation companies, Insurance housing companies, sports teams, and individuals. The company offers fully furnished apartments for rent for a period of minimum 30 days. With an expansive global network of serviced apartments located in major US cities, as well as in small and remote cities where travelers would have difficulty in finding adequate and affordable temporary housing. Short-term rentals from FOX Corporate Housing are an alternative to expensive hotel rooms and include a wide range of corporate housing and homes, from studio apartments to large 5-bedroom luxury single family homes.Media ContactCompany Name: FOX Corporate HousingContact Person: Tanya LeachEmail: tleach@foxcorphousing.com Phone: 281-764-9941Address: 21325 Eva Street, Suite 1Montgomery, Texas 77356Country: United StatesWebsite: http://www.foxcorphousing.com