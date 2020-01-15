Press Releases GameCloud Technologies Private Limited Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from GameCloud Technologies Private Limited: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: GameCloud Marks Ten Years of Offering Specialized Video Game Testing & QA Services

To commemorate the ten-year mark known as a decade of integrity, a decade of professionalism, a decade of quality, GameCloud Technologies will be attending a series of events to showcase its services and achievements.





Initially started as a company offering gamers on the cloud to test and review video games for its customers, the company also started serving game developers with its in-house QA teams. Today the game studios across the globe benefit from those specialized game QA services and that business of GameCloud Technologies with the in-house QA teams gradually became even bigger than the originally launched service of gamers on the cloud.



Over the last ten years, GameCloud Technologies has had a profound effect on the gaming industry worldwide. The decade for this company is highly regarded as the "decade of integrity, the decade of professionalism, the decade of quality." GameCloud can gladly boast of a team of professional game testers with ample years of experience and expertise playing, testing, and validating games across all genres and platforms. With over a thousand video games tested and validated coupled with a highly secured QA facility that is packed with 200 workstations, GameCloud ensures world-class Game Testing & QA services for small-to-large-scale gaming projects.



Super affordable rates, zero advance payments, 100% transparency and billing only upon customer’s satisfaction on the delivery are some of the core policies set by GameCloud Technologies since inception. Such strong business ethics of the company always ensured a win-win situation for all of its customers throughout the decade. The company is now planning to fortify such policies even further with new offers and the same will be announced very soon.



Excited about the decade of excellence the company has had, the CEO of GameCloud Technologies said, “It is exciting to reflect on the progress GameCloud Technologies has made over the past 10 years. We will be illustrating the specialized game testing and QA services, both on the current and emerging gaming platforms in the series of esteemed events that we will be attending throughout the year beginning with the PG Connects London.”



Officials of the GameCloud Technologies will be flying to London for PG Connects. The Pocket Gamer Connects event which will feature some 2,500 professionals from the gaming industry will be taking place between the 20th and 21st of January 2020. GameCloud Technologies is attending this event to promote a host of its services and rewarding deals.



GameCloud Technologies will later be attending GDC in March which will take place in San Francisco. The company will also be present at Devcom and Gamescom in August 2020 to showcase a wide range of services that greatly contributed to the success of the games processed to date by the company. These services include but not limited to specialized video game QA, game validation, automation, quality control, virtual assistants, tech support and game jockeys.



The company officials pledged that the level of commitment, quality, and professionalism of GameCloud Technologies will remain the same as the company moves into the next decade of its existence.



For more information about GameCloud Technologies Private Limited, please visit www.GameCloud-Ltd.com. London, United Kingdom, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GameCloud Technologies, a leading video game testing company, is proud to celebrate 10 years of leading the industry in the provision of specialized Video Game testing & QA services. The milestone coincides with a series of Games Industry Conferences which GameCloud Technologies will be attending to showcase its services & achievements to industry professionals.Initially started as a company offering gamers on the cloud to test and review video games for its customers, the company also started serving game developers with its in-house QA teams. Today the game studios across the globe benefit from those specialized game QA services and that business of GameCloud Technologies with the in-house QA teams gradually became even bigger than the originally launched service of gamers on the cloud.Over the last ten years, GameCloud Technologies has had a profound effect on the gaming industry worldwide. The decade for this company is highly regarded as the "decade of integrity, the decade of professionalism, the decade of quality." GameCloud can gladly boast of a team of professional game testers with ample years of experience and expertise playing, testing, and validating games across all genres and platforms. With over a thousand video games tested and validated coupled with a highly secured QA facility that is packed with 200 workstations, GameCloud ensures world-class Game Testing & QA services for small-to-large-scale gaming projects.Super affordable rates, zero advance payments, 100% transparency and billing only upon customer’s satisfaction on the delivery are some of the core policies set by GameCloud Technologies since inception. Such strong business ethics of the company always ensured a win-win situation for all of its customers throughout the decade. The company is now planning to fortify such policies even further with new offers and the same will be announced very soon.Excited about the decade of excellence the company has had, the CEO of GameCloud Technologies said, “It is exciting to reflect on the progress GameCloud Technologies has made over the past 10 years. We will be illustrating the specialized game testing and QA services, both on the current and emerging gaming platforms in the series of esteemed events that we will be attending throughout the year beginning with the PG Connects London.”Officials of the GameCloud Technologies will be flying to London for PG Connects. The Pocket Gamer Connects event which will feature some 2,500 professionals from the gaming industry will be taking place between the 20th and 21st of January 2020. GameCloud Technologies is attending this event to promote a host of its services and rewarding deals.GameCloud Technologies will later be attending GDC in March which will take place in San Francisco. The company will also be present at Devcom and Gamescom in August 2020 to showcase a wide range of services that greatly contributed to the success of the games processed to date by the company. These services include but not limited to specialized video game QA, game validation, automation, quality control, virtual assistants, tech support and game jockeys.The company officials pledged that the level of commitment, quality, and professionalism of GameCloud Technologies will remain the same as the company moves into the next decade of its existence.For more information about GameCloud Technologies Private Limited, please visit www.GameCloud-Ltd.com. Contact Information GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Laxmikant Thipse

919822876296



www.GameCloud-Ltd.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lbthipse



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GameCloud Technologies Private Limited