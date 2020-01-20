FreeEliza: A Father's Rights Organization - Kansas Man, Supporters, to Rally at Statehouse for Father’s Rights

A Kansas man’s fight for the right to parent his daughter ramps up. In a case of contested adoption, the unwed father appeals to the Kansas Supreme Court after his rights are terminated by the District Court and the Court of Appeals.





Supporters are seeking judicial review of the Baby Girl G case, in which the Petition for Review was filed with the KS Supreme Court late last month.



Mr. Fiscus’s rights as a father were terminated in the District Court, with the Court of Appeals later affirming the lower court's ruling. He now takes his case to the KS Supreme Court for review. (No. 121,051, In the Supreme Court of the State of Kansas, In the Matter of the Adoption of Baby Girl G, Petition for Review as a Matter of Right)



Anyone concerned with the equal protection of constitutional rights for fathers should attend this event. Learn more at www.freeeliza.com.



In recent cases, the KS Supreme Court has ruled strongly in favor of father's rights:



“We do not find in the statutory scheme a legislative call to make the assertion of parental rights a Herculean task. The preservation of a father’s relationship with his child is the starting point of a termination proceeding, not the finish line that a father must labor to reach. Second, we want to emphasize what is not at issue here. We are not searching for who might be the best possible parents for Baby Boy F. The courts are, of course, part of our government, and absent specific and very strong reasons, the government can’t take children away from their parents to be raised by someone the government deems a better parent.” (KS Supreme Court in Re: Baby Girl P., 291 Kan. At 435-36.)



