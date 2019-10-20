Iris Allyn Klipp Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Iris Allyn Klipp

Iris Allyn Klipp has 50 years experience in the publishing arena. In 2019, she published a children’s book titled “The Adventures of Hooey and Friends.” It is about Hooey, a turtle, as he attempts to avoid trouble by hiding in his shell, with his best friend, Truey, who is loyal; Mac, as he welcomes mischief; and Myrtle the Turtle, who accepts and includes Mac in their circle of friends. Published by Page Publishing, Iris Allyn Klipp’s mini-stories are accompanied by original illustrations by Bonnie Owen that bring Hooey and his friends to life for young readers. “The Adventures of Hooey and Friends” was listed in The San Diego Union-Tribune on 10/20/19 and on Warwick's Top Sellers List #2.



When someone asked Iris how she became a children’s book author, she replied, “I was not read to as a child, so at the tender age of three, I started making up stories. By five, I was writing them down and a children’s book author was born. In fact, three of my friends from childhood and I inspired the theme for this very book.”



Ms. Klipp began her career as a New York City fashion model. She later went on to become the owner and editor-in-chief of a newspaper, a theatre-critic and a published poet.



Iris is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. In her spare time she enjoys tennis, going to the movies and family activities with her husband, children and grandchildren.



“The Adventures of Hooey & Friends” (ISBN-10: 1684564115) is available at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

La Jolla, CA, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Iris Allyn Klipp of La Jolla, California has been honored as VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



