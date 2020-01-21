John Roque Appointed Chief Nursing Officer at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital

Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release Share Blog

At TMCA, Roque will be the top nursing executive over TMCA/Spalding’s six campuses. He will oversee an array of services and programs including cardiovascular services, emergency services, and TMCA’s Level 2 Trauma Center. He will also play a key role in the expansion of inpatient clinical services and surgical services occurring at Centennial Medical Plaza, which will open its doors to inpatients later this year.



Roque, a Registered Nurse, has been with HCA Healthcare for over 19 years, most recently serving as Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Swedish Medical Center. While at Swedish, he helped lead efforts that significantly reduced nursing turnover and contract labor. Roque also led a number of departments including the Emergency Department, Children’s Services, Critical Care Services, and oversaw initiatives that increased colleague and patient engagement scores. In 2019, Roque completed HCA Healthcare’s Executive Development Program and was named Most Outstanding CNO Associate in his class.



“John is a proven leader with a talent for building strong, successful teams,” said Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “He has a passion for developing his nursing colleagues into strong leaders and a history of increasing colleague and patient satisfaction in the units he leads. John will be a wonderful addition to our Executive Team and I’m happy to welcome him to TMCA/Spalding and our affiliated campuses.”



Roque began his career with HCA Healthcare as an orthopedic nurse tech at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. After becoming a registered nurse, he continued his work in Orthopedics before moving into Critical Care areas such as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the Cardiovascular ICU (CVICU). While in the ICU, he held a Charge Nurse position and was later promoted to Director of the CVICU and then to Administrative Director of Critical Care Services.



Roque received his Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Texas El Paso and a Master’s in Nursing Administration and Management from Aspen University. He lives in the Denver area with his wife, who is also a nurse, and his two children.



About The Medical Center of Aurora



The Medical Center of Aurora, has received three-time Magnet® designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of six campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. Aurora, CO, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced the appointment of John Roque, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. He will begin his new role on February 3. 