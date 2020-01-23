HealthPoint Plus Names Greg Licata as Chief Product Officer

HealthPoint Plus has added Greg Licata to lead new product development.





Licata will propel the product and strategy initiatives for the company. He is tasked with driving new strategies and delivering products that disrupt the market and lead to better solutions and outcomes for their clients.



“I’m honored to be joining such a groundbreaking group of people that are working hard to dramatically lower the cost of healthcare and make it more accessible. The prospects are exciting,” said Licata.



Before joining HealthPoint Plus, Licata held multiple leadership positions at companies ranging in size from early-stage start-ups to fortune 500s. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer for DataPath, Inc. where he led the launch of their cloud-based healthcare solutions.



Licata is a frequent industry speaker and a pioneer who works with employers and their advocates to solve challenges they face in making healthcare more affordable and accessible for their employees.



“Greg’s in-depth experience and hands-on leadership make him a perfect addition to the HealthPoint Plus executive team and position us for continued growth,” said Bob Goddard, chief executive officer of HealthPoint Plus. “His understanding of the market will further enable us to deliver the right solutions to our customers today and anticipate their needs tomorrow."



About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.



