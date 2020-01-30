Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe: Green, Beans, Tomatoes, Coffee... WiFi and Body Butter?

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Chicago, IL, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe Inc. has a national mission to "Connect Farmers to People & Reconnect People to Real Food." Debuting a cashless convenience market/cafe in Chicago, with a flagship location in partnership with Trinity Church of Chicago's Imani Village project, is also teaming up with Everyday Butterfly Home Spa Collection to raise money to create jobs and revolutionize neighborhood food deserts.

Everyday Butterfly Home Spa Collection offers 100% natural, chemical and dye free, no gimmick body butters and massage oils available on their website everydaybutterflyhomespa.com. To cover even more bases, an investment opportunity is also available on BuyTheBlock.com. "We are committed to create jobs and provide access to fresh & healthy produce in food desert communities," says Ena Jones, CEO of both companies. "Black farmers, co-ops and urban growers are our targeted suppliers for fresh produce and staple goods directly from small and local farms nationwide." Crowdfunding efforts have already surpassed $38,000 on BuyTheBlock.com and the Englewood community of Chicago has awarded $5000 to the company for their Quality of Life Project.

For more information please join them across all social media sites.
Contact Information
Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe Inc.
Ena Jones
773-979-0199
Contact
RootsAndVineInc.com
Buytheblock.com
$5000 Business Plan Competition
Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe wins $5000 business plan competition in Chicago
Filename: bpc.jpg

