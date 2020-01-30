Roots & Vine Produce and Cafe: Green, Beans, Tomatoes, Coffee... WiFi and Body Butter?

Roots & Vine Produce and Café Inc. has a mission to "Connect Farmers to People & Reconnect People with Real Food." Debuting a cashless convenience market/café in Chicago, with a flagship location in partnership with Trinity Church of Chicago's Imani Village project, is also teaming up with Everyday Butterfly Home Spa Collection fundraising for their Grand Opening.





Everyday Butterfly Home Spa Collection offers 100% natural, chemical and dye free, no gimmick body butters and massage oils available on their website everydaybutterflyhomespa.com. To cover even more bases, an investment opportunity is also available on BuyTheBlock.com. "We are committed to create jobs and provide access to fresh & healthy produce in food desert communities," says Ena Jones, CEO of both companies. "Black farmers, co-ops and urban growers are our targeted suppliers for fresh produce and staple goods directly from small and local farms nationwide." Crowdfunding efforts have already surpassed $38,000 on BuyTheBlock.com and the Englewood community of Chicago has awarded $5000 to the company for their Quality of Life Project.



