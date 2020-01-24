BEQUANT CEO George Zarya and Team at Davos 2020 for Prime Brokerage Launch

Press Releases BEQUANT Press Release Share Blog

“We are delighted to explore opportunities, meet our peers and take a deeper dive into the newest developments in global finance. We are using this time to innovate, grow and expand further, creating new solutions for this growing market,” said Zarya. Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Asset organisation BEQUANT are continuing the global launch of its Prime Brokerage solution at Davos 2020. Speaking on a panel on Regulatory Approaches at the Crypto Valley Summit in Davos, Board Advisor Emily Landis-Walker offered input on Regulations and Compliance relating to Digital Assets. Accompanied by the CEO of Dubai’s Blockchain Center, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni and Israel’s Aviya Arika, Landis-Walker represented BEQUANT’s compliance position.As executive secretary to US Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady, and in her role as US Representative to the Board of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development she is uniquely positioned to relay the regulatory approaches the industry needs to adopt to be able to fully integrate digital assets.Together with BEQUANT CEO George Zarya, the BEQUANT team continued discussions with industry leaders on new partnerships for the company’s Prime Brokerage solution.“We are delighted to explore opportunities, meet our peers and take a deeper dive into the newest developments in global finance. We are using this time to innovate, grow and expand further, creating new solutions for this growing market,” said Zarya. Contact Information BEQUANT

