Press Releases Lite Run Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Lite Run Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Lite Run Appoints Wei-En Tan, Ph.D as CEO





“We are extremely pleased that Wei-En has joined Lite Run,” said John Hauck, President and Chairman of the Board. “Wei-En’s extensive business development, sales, and investment/operations background will take Lite Run to the next level as we move from product development to global commercialization. Wei-En will help us build the company’s partnerships, develop strategic alliances and rapidly expand our growth. We believe her strong leadership experience will help focus Lite Run on growth and achieving key milestones.”



Dr. Tan has more than 15 years of senior management experience in technology, healthcare, and aerospace, including a decade of strategic development and business execution on a global scale. Dr. Tan was most recently Co-founder, President and COO of Visla Labs, and has led the strategic, marketing and business growth of large multinational corporations, investment funds, as well as startups in accelerators, from Honeywell and Joule Assets to MACH Energy, including leading over $450M in sales in N. America and installations in over 60 locations globally in Asia, Europe and N. America. She has served on the board and been advisors of Visla Labs, Open Jet, and Taxfyle.



“I am very excited to be joining the Lite Run team,” said Dr. Tan. “I believe Lite Run has a best-in-class product with great opportunity for growth. Most importantly, Lite Run’s technology is helping increase the efficacy and reduce the time needed for rehabilitation and will help many patients to begin the journey towards walking again, which in many ways is enough reward in itself.”



Dr. Tan received her Ph.D., master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics, French Literature, and Applied Mathematics from Stanford, Cornell and Harvard universities.



The LiteRun™ System won the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine’s (ACRM) “Best Overall Technology” award in 2018. The flagship product is a space-suit technology device designed to treat people with gait and balance difficulties resulting from stroke, spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries. A gait trainer or walker and specially designed “spacesuit” pants use air pressure to support body weight providing safe, comfortable unweighting for patients, while reducing the labor and lifting burden for therapists. Clinical study results show that patients had a two-fold increase in therapy time spent upright and in distance traveled, highlighting the potential to promote the therapeutic benefits of being upright and walking further.



About Lite Run Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis and San Francisco, Lite Run has developed products to restore and enhance human mobility and enable the disabled and injured to walk and run again. The LiteRun™ System is Class 1 listed with the FDA and Clinical studies have been completed: The Minneapolis VA recently completed a study for patients with neurological injuries including spinal cord injury, with results published showing significant therapy benefits. Gillette Children’s Hospital St. Paul, MN also completed a clinical study on children with cerebral palsy. San Francisco, CA, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lite Run, Inc., creator of FDA-listed spacesuit technology designed to “unweight” patients and deliver efficient rehabilitation for patients of stroke and spinal cord injuries to enable them to walk again, today announced that Wei-En Tan, Ph.D., has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Tan’s appointment commenced on January 27, 2020.“We are extremely pleased that Wei-En has joined Lite Run,” said John Hauck, President and Chairman of the Board. “Wei-En’s extensive business development, sales, and investment/operations background will take Lite Run to the next level as we move from product development to global commercialization. Wei-En will help us build the company’s partnerships, develop strategic alliances and rapidly expand our growth. We believe her strong leadership experience will help focus Lite Run on growth and achieving key milestones.”Dr. Tan has more than 15 years of senior management experience in technology, healthcare, and aerospace, including a decade of strategic development and business execution on a global scale. Dr. Tan was most recently Co-founder, President and COO of Visla Labs, and has led the strategic, marketing and business growth of large multinational corporations, investment funds, as well as startups in accelerators, from Honeywell and Joule Assets to MACH Energy, including leading over $450M in sales in N. America and installations in over 60 locations globally in Asia, Europe and N. America. She has served on the board and been advisors of Visla Labs, Open Jet, and Taxfyle.“I am very excited to be joining the Lite Run team,” said Dr. Tan. “I believe Lite Run has a best-in-class product with great opportunity for growth. Most importantly, Lite Run’s technology is helping increase the efficacy and reduce the time needed for rehabilitation and will help many patients to begin the journey towards walking again, which in many ways is enough reward in itself.”Dr. Tan received her Ph.D., master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics, French Literature, and Applied Mathematics from Stanford, Cornell and Harvard universities.The LiteRun™ System won the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine’s (ACRM) “Best Overall Technology” award in 2018. The flagship product is a space-suit technology device designed to treat people with gait and balance difficulties resulting from stroke, spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries. A gait trainer or walker and specially designed “spacesuit” pants use air pressure to support body weight providing safe, comfortable unweighting for patients, while reducing the labor and lifting burden for therapists. Clinical study results show that patients had a two-fold increase in therapy time spent upright and in distance traveled, highlighting the potential to promote the therapeutic benefits of being upright and walking further.About Lite Run Inc.Headquartered in Minneapolis and San Francisco, Lite Run has developed products to restore and enhance human mobility and enable the disabled and injured to walk and run again. The LiteRun™ System is Class 1 listed with the FDA and Clinical studies have been completed: The Minneapolis VA recently completed a study for patients with neurological injuries including spinal cord injury, with results published showing significant therapy benefits. Gillette Children’s Hospital St. Paul, MN also completed a clinical study on children with cerebral palsy. Contact Information Lite Run Inc.

John Hauck

651-336-7405



www.literun.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lite Run Inc.