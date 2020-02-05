FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com Revs Up with Free Ride Maps

FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com is a new website for resident riders and visitors to the Sunshine State. Loaded with information about the rules of the road and an emphasis on the healthy aspects of motorcycle riding. Free backroad ride maps also.





Designed to be “Florida's Motorcycle Resource,” the website gives resident and visiting riders a guide to the motorcycle laws in the Sunshine State. Dozens of original features cover a variety of motorcycle subjects that include the proper riding gear, travel and maintenance tips, motorcycle history and myths, the mental health aspects of riding, and more. A free Business Directory will help connect riders with motorcycle-friendly businesses.



Free scenic ride maps can also be downloaded from the website. The maps are from the archives of Go For A Ride magazine and give riders turn by turn directions on some of the best backroads in the Sunshine State.



Additional articles and maps will be added on a regular basis and a quarterly newsletter will be launched later this year. Content will also be shared on social media via Facebook and Instagram.



FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com is owned by Mike Savidge and Dan Gysel. Mike is the content manager and was a freelance writer for several motorcycle print magazines as well as the publisher and editor of Go For A Ride Magazine. Dan is the owner of DANG designs, Inc. which provides a full range of technical and design solutions. He has a long history of working in the motorcycle industry and handled the graphic and website design for Go For A Ride.



Contact: Florida Motorcycle Rider

Phone: 813-505-5119

