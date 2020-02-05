Meadows Bank Net Income Rises 16% in 2019

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announces its financials for calendar year 2019.





The Bank’s loan portfolio grew by 7% or $52.3 million from $752.9 million to $805.2 million. In addition, Total Deposits grew from $745.8 million at year end 2018 to $838.2 million at year end 2019.



As of December 31, 2019, Total Assets of Meadows Bank grew by 12% from the prior year end to $961.2 million from $858.7 million and Total Equity Capital grew to $118.0 million, up 19% from the previous year.



Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Pahrump, NV; Reno, NV and Phoenix, AZ.



About Meadows Bank:

Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Loan production offices are located in Nevada; Arizona; California; Colorado; Florida; Oregon and Utah. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.



Media Contact: Jennifer Hall, jehall@meadowsbank.com; (702) 471-2004 Las Vegas, NV, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Meadows Bank , headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that in calendar year 2019 the Bank’s After-Tax Net Income grew 16% to $18.4 million, up from 15.8 million in calendar year 2018.The Bank’s loan portfolio grew by 7% or $52.3 million from $752.9 million to $805.2 million. In addition, Total Deposits grew from $745.8 million at year end 2018 to $838.2 million at year end 2019.As of December 31, 2019, Total Assets of Meadows Bank grew by 12% from the prior year end to $961.2 million from $858.7 million and Total Equity Capital grew to $118.0 million, up 19% from the previous year.Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Pahrump, NV; Reno, NV and Phoenix, AZ.About Meadows Bank:Meadows Bank is a full-service community bank committed to valued partnerships with our clients. Our relationship-based approach to banking focuses on making decisions locally, close to our clients. The bank offers a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. Meadows Bank was founded in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada and currently has branches in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Reno, NV; Pahrump, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Loan production offices are located in Nevada; Arizona; California; Colorado; Florida; Oregon and Utah. For more information on the bank and its products and services please visit our website at www.meadowsbank.bank.Media Contact: Jennifer Hall, jehall@meadowsbank.com; (702) 471-2004