Durante Rentals Announces New Global Headquarters in New Rochelle, New York

www.duranterentals.com New Rochelle, NY, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, today announced their new global corporate headquarters located at 145 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle, New York. The new, larger office replaces their former Mt. Vernon based headquarters and provides the necessary space to support the company’s rapid growth and continued investment in their staff.The move consolidates over 30 employees from two of their metro locations into one single location, improving office operations through higher efficiency and cost savings. Durante Rentals has rental locations throughout the Tri-State area in Brewster, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Carmel, Danbury, Elmsford, Flushing, Hasbrouck Heights, Mt. Vernon, and West Nyack – with an additional location to beannounced this Spring.“There are many aspects about this move that we love, from the investment in our employees, to the central location of Westchester that allows us to better serve the entire Tri-state area,” said CEO, Anthony Durante. “A lot of hard work went in to creating this employee-friendly space and with this task now complete, we will continue to focus our efforts on superior customer service and our planned expansion along the east coast from D.C. to Boston,” concluded Durante.The new office space is situated within the vibrant downtown district of New Rochelle, just steps from the New Roc City entertainment center. The central location offers immediate access to Interstate 95 and is adjacent to the Metro-North and Amtrak train stations, making for easy transit options as the company focuses on recruiting and retaining a talented and innovative workforce. Qualified candidates can check the company’s careers page for current job opportunities in New Rochelle.“Our operations could not be successful without the dedicated support of our corporate departments. The investment by the company into these functions provides our employees with a secure future and a foundation for the accelerated growth of our company,” said COO, Liam Harrington.About Durante RentalsFounded in 2009, Durante Rentals is the most dependable name in construction equipment and tool rentals in the New York Tri-State area. Construction professionals look to Durante for all their equipment needs including mini excavators, scissor lifts, skid steer loaders, light towers, generators, air compressors, forklifts, boom lifts and more. Now with ten convenient locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, their geographic footprint continues to expand while servicing all five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties, Connecticut and New Jersey. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.duranterentals.comContact:Adam A. ZunicDurante Rentals, LLCazunic@duranterentals.com1-800-DURANTE x4431www.duranterentals.com Contact Information Durante Rentals

