PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Junior League of the Palm Beaches

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Junior League of the Palm Beaches: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Celebrated Artist Susan Cushing Hold “Into the Wild” Art Clinic with the De George Boys & Girls Club


Junior League of the Palm Beaches Inc. (JLPB) and Susan Cushing celebrated artist and Honorary Chair of the JLPB’s upcoming inaugural Into the Wild Gala recently held an art clinic with children from the De George Boys and Girls Club.

Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Celebrated Artist Susan Cushing Hold “Into the Wild” Art Clinic with the De George Boys & Girls Club
West Palm Beach, FL, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Junior League of the Palm Beaches Inc. (JLPB) and Susan Cushing celebrated artist and Honorary Chair of the JLPB’s upcoming inaugural Into the Wild Gala recently held an art clinic with children from the De George Boys and Girls Club.

Participants of the art clinic, created “Eye of the Tiger” animal masks. Cushing led children ages seven through nine to design masks depicting courage, strength and a never-give-up attitude.

Laura Wissa, the JLPB President, stated, “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with our long time community partner, the De George Boys & Girls Club. Creating art is so invaluable to children because it allows them to process their world and to deal with sometimes uncomfortable emotions. Art helps them reach their full potential as productive and responsible citizens.”

The “Into the Wild” art exhibit will be on full display at the Into the Wild Gala that takes place on March 7, at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society in West Palm Beach. For Gala tickets or information, please contact gala@jlpb.org.

About Junior League of the Palm Beaches
Throughout the year, JLPB members will contribute more than 3,800 volunteer hours and donate more than $40,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. For more information on becoming a member of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches or to learn more about the JLPB please contact the JLPB office at 561-689-7590 or visit www.JLPB.org. Connect with us on https://m.facebook.com/JuniorLeaguePB/

Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Junior League of the Palm Beaches welcomes all women who value our Mission statement. We are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations and communities.

Since, 1941 JLPB has been an integral part of our community. The Junior League of the Palm Beaches is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International, which is comprised of 291 Junior Leagues across the United States and in four countries.

Contact: Jennifer E. Nawrocki
561-870-9083
pr@jlpb.org
Contact Information
Jennifer Nawrocki
561-870-9083
Contact
www.JLPB.org
Attached Files
Susan Cushing Bio
Filename: CUSHINGRESUME-PHILANTHROPY.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Junior League of the Palm Beaches
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help