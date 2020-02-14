Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Celebrated Artist Susan Cushing Hold “Into the Wild” Art Clinic with the De George Boys & Girls Club

Press Releases Junior League of the Palm Beaches Press Release Share Blog

Junior League of the Palm Beaches Inc. (JLPB) and Susan Cushing celebrated artist and Honorary Chair of the JLPB’s upcoming inaugural Into the Wild Gala recently held an art clinic with children from the De George Boys and Girls Club.





Participants of the art clinic, created “Eye of the Tiger” animal masks. Cushing led children ages seven through nine to design masks depicting courage, strength and a never-give-up attitude.



Laura Wissa, the JLPB President, stated, “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with our long time community partner, the De George Boys & Girls Club. Creating art is so invaluable to children because it allows them to process their world and to deal with sometimes uncomfortable emotions. Art helps them reach their full potential as productive and responsible citizens.”



The “Into the Wild” art exhibit will be on full display at the Into the Wild Gala that takes place on March 7, at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society in West Palm Beach. For Gala tickets or information, please contact gala@jlpb.org.



About Junior League of the Palm Beaches

Throughout the year, JLPB members will contribute more than 3,800 volunteer hours and donate more than $40,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community. For more information on becoming a member of the Junior League of the Palm Beaches or to learn more about the JLPB please contact the JLPB office at 561-689-7590 or visit www.JLPB.org. Connect with us on https://m.facebook.com/JuniorLeaguePB/



Junior League of the Palm Beaches (JLPB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.



Junior League of the Palm Beaches welcomes all women who value our Mission statement. We are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations and communities.



Since, 1941 JLPB has been an integral part of our community. The Junior League of the Palm Beaches is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International, which is comprised of 291 Junior Leagues across the United States and in four countries.



Contact: Jennifer E. Nawrocki

561-870-9083

