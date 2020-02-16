Indiana Parkinson Foundation Receives $20K Grant and Hires Program Director

Press Releases Indiana Parkinson Foundation Press Release Share Blog

With the grant, IPF was able to hire a new Program Director, Addie Cunningham, to help with IPF’s planned expansion. Addie will be the liaison for all the current CLIMB locations and will help to expand The CLIMB locations to more areas in need. The CLIMB exercise program allows opportunity for physical recovery and prevention, and leaves room for reflection and connection to renew people with Parkinson’s disease for the work and pressures of their daily lives.



“The Indiana Parkinson Foundation is bridging a gap for those diagnosed and facing the unknown. With the support of programs and services specific to Parkinson Disease, the journey becomes an easier one. IPF’s programs not only provide connections, but also a community of hope,” shared Kim Williams, IPF Director.



In 2009, after a hard diagnosis, the Waterman family began the Indiana Parkinson Foundation (IPF) to help come along side those with Parkinson’s disease. Addie (Waterman) Cunningham is a co-founder of IPF and the new Program Director for the foundation. Addie has received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Master of Business Administration from Taylor University. She has been married to her husband, Eric for almost 14 years and they have 5 beautiful daughters. Addie and her family are members at White River Christian Church and enjoy serving in the youth ministry. Addie is looking forward to the opportunity to serve people with Parkinson’s through the Program Director role.



About Indiana Parkinson Foundation

The Indiana Parkinson Foundation continues to provide programs and services to those with Parkinson’s Disease and their families. IPF’s mission is to improve the daily lives of those with Parkinson’s disease through research based exercise and support systems. With over 16,000 people living with PD in Indiana, IPF has a lot of ground to cover. The Central Indiana Senior Fund has provided the resources in order to grow The CLIMB locations, support systems and community of hope for those with PD. Learn more at www.indianaparkinson.org



About Central Indiana Senior Fund

Kim Williams

317-550-5648



https://www.indianaparkinson.org



