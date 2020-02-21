Just AI, a Conversational AI Solutions Provider, Receives Investment from Fintech and Telecom Companies

Press Releases Just AI Press Release Share Blog

Just AI, a сonversational AI technologies developer and solutions provider, received from two strategic investors: MTS PJSC and Sovcombank PJSC​. The new investors’ total share in the capital of Just AI was 22.5%, with a total market valuation of $40 million.





Just AI first started working in the field of conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing back in 2011. Today, Just AI is one of the leaders on the Conversational AI market in Eastern Europe and is actively expanding globally. The company's wide product stack includes Just AI Conversational Platform – a platform for creating complex enterprise-grade assistants and bots; solutions for SMBs (more than 15,000 developers design conversational skills and intelligent bots using Just AI’s platform Aimylogic); as well as a set of open-source tools for developers and data scientists. All products are complementary to each other, which makes it possible to implement complex projects in the field of conversational AI, including industry-specific enterprise assistants.



With offices in London, Shenzhen and Shanghai (China), Limassol (Cyprus), St. Petersburg and Moscow (Russia), Just AI employs over 100 highly qualified professionals – experts in computational linguistics, machine learning, conversational UX design, and software development.



Just AI NLU platform is used in projects by Papa Johns, Tikkurila, Megafon, Renaissance Insurance, Ozon Travel, Baltika Breweries, HeadHunter, and many others. When it comes to voice assistants and content for them, Just AI works with the likes of Google and Yandex, as well as smart device manufacturers like Roobo, NotAnotherOne, Cinemood, Mishka AI, and Elari.



With the attracted investments, Just AI will channel its resources into projects deemed to have the greatest potential, this includes building industry-specific enterprise assistants, as well as creating content for smart displays in the U.S. and China.



Kirill Petrov, Founder and CEO at Just AI:

“The conversational AI industry is growing rapidly. This technology penetrates new industries and interactions between customers and business, making people's lives easier and more comfortable. A recent study by Just AI showed that smart speakers have become the fastest-growing consumer electronics segment in its history – more than 240 million such devices have been sold in the world.”



About Just AI:



Just AI has been focusing on artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and natural language understanding since 2011. The company’s core ​​activity comprises development of the AI-powered platform for semantic analysis of natural language, creation of omnichannel user interaction services using conversational AI, automation of contact center processes and customer support services.



