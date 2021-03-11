Best Medical Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The Best Medical Websites of 2021 will be named as part of the 25th annual WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards sets benchmarks fofr excellence for 96 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for medical-related websites to enter to be judged is May 28, 2021.





“Excellence deserves recognition and for the past 25 years, we have been the award in an 'Award-winning Website.' The medical industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and many companies deserve to be recognized for their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Medical web sites are typically strong in terms of content and copywriting due to their role of helping the organization become a trusted medical source. In past years, judges have also scored these sites well in ease of use, and design; however, they can tend to lag in innovation and use of technology.”



Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Health Care category is judged against other healthcare sites and then against an overall standard of excellence.



All medical-related entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Winners of a WebAward in the health care category will also receive:

- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

- Increased visibility for their company

- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

- A highlight for your resume.

- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various medical categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.



Winners of the



- 2020 - LivaNova for LivaNova Website

- 2019 - Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site

- 2018 - Small Army for Boston Medical Center: Pediatric Field Guide Campaign

- 2017 - Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center

- 2015 - Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website

- 2014 - CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech

- 2013 - Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website

- 2012 - Overdrive Interactive for Cold-EEZE Website

- 2011 - Nobel Biocare for Nobel Biocare Dental Professional Website

- 2010 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids

- 2009 - Fullhouse for GE’s Healthcare’s RSNA 2008 Microsite

- 2008 - Digitas Health for MerckMedicus

- 2007 - Centers for Disease Control an for CDC.gov

- 2006 - WebMD Health for WebMD

- 2005 - Mojo Interactive for LocateADoc.com

- 2004 - Roche Diagnostics for ACCU-CHEK Web Site

- 2003 - ASCO for ASCO.org

- 2002 - MayoClinic.com for mayoclinic.com



Winners of the



- 2020 - Vital for AgaMatrix

- 2020 - Restorative Therapies, Inc. for Restorative Therapies Website Redesign

- 2019 - Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site

- 2018 - Nebo for Contec Clean

- 2017 - FreshForm and Dexcom for Dexcom Healthcare Professional Website

- 2016 - CommonPlaces for BK Ultrasound 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website

- 2014 - CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech

- 2013 - Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website

- 2012 - pilot for ottobock. Living with Michelangelo.

- 2011 - Pixel Light Digital Media, Inc. for Empi Active product web site

- 2010 - Boston Interactive - Palomar Medical Technologies

- 2009 - Extractable for Thermage Doctors

- 2008 - Great Than One for Guardian REAL – Time Glucose Monitor Tutorial

- 2007 - Cynosure and Small Army for Cynosure Corporate Web Site

- 2006 - Guidant.com for Guidant.com

- 2005 - Roche Diagnostics for MyLabOnline



Winners of the



- 2020 - 22 Fillmore for Ikena Oncology Corporate Website

- 2019 - Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience

- 2018 - Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.

- 2017 - WSI for Myoton

- 2016 - 3 Media Web for MatTek Corporation

- 2015 - Bridgeline Digital for YSI Website

- 2014 - SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website

- 2013 - Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik

- 2012 - Bluetube Interactive for Kimberly Clark Product Selector

- 2011 - Phenomenex, Inc. for Phenomenex.com

- 2010 - Naturxan CreatiVerge for Naturxan.com

- 2009 - Amgen Oncology for Pioneering New Frontiers in Tumor Angiogenesis

- 2008 - Avenue A | Razorfish for Gene.com

- 2007 - Euro Life x2 for Prolastin

- 2006 - AxxiemCorp for Cara Therapeutics

- 2005 - Risdall Advertising Agency for Hutchinson Technology

- 2004 - Genzyme Corporation/Stellent for Genzyme Web Initiative

- 2003 - Alken-Murray Corporation for Alken-Murray

- 2002 - Hanley-Wood Integrated Marketing for whybiotech.com



Winners of the



- 2020 - Eisai Inc. for Ella the Jellyfish

- 2019 - Saltwater Collective for Parexel.com

- 2018 - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Pty Limited, Bastion Graphics for Aspen Group Website

- 2017 - JUICE Pharma Worldwide, in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences for Precisely Focused on Tardive Dyskinesia

- 2016 - BioMarin for BioMarin Careers

- 2015 - Lyons Consulting Group for Gene.com

- 2014 - Given Imaging and Intouch Solutions for PillCamCrohns.com (Best of Show)

- 2013 - BGT Partners for Quintiles Website Redesign

- 2012 - Intouch Solutions for iBGStar Blood Glucose Monitoring System

- 2011 - Campbell-Ewald for McKesson BOP

- 2010 - Heartbeat Ideas and sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. for Xyzal Website

- 2009 - Digitas Health for PulmicortRespules.com

- 2008 - Publicis Modem for RA Advisor Program

- 2007 - Biggs|Gilmore for Perrigo

- 2006 - Studiocom for CVS Medicare Expert

- 2005 - SimStar for BotoxCosmetic.com

- 2004 - Abdi Ibrahim Pharma – MagiClick Digital Solutions for Healthcare Portal – Morning After Pill

- 2003 - Insight Interactive Group for CrohnsResource.com Website

- 2002 - ivpcare, inc for ivpcare, inc website



Healthcare Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2021 Best Healthcare Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the



The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



