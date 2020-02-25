Center for Adoption Support and Education Receives Grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to Expand Regional Tele-mental Health Services

Press Releases Center for Adoption Support and Education... Press Release Share Blog

Burtonsville, MD, February 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) will now be able to serve more adoptive, kinship and foster families throughout the state of Maryland, the District of Columbia and portions of Northern Virginia through tele-mental health services. Thanks to a grant awarded by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, C.A.S.E. will expand tele-mental services and remove geographic and financial barriers currently limiting many families from receiving the highly specialized mental health care that they need. An adoptive parent and C.A.S.E. client expressed, "Tele-mental health counseling with C.A.S.E. has been life-saving. There would have been no way that I could have found the time to go to therapy without this option." To learn more about C.A.S.E.'s tele-mental health services, visit www.adoptionsupport.org/telementalhealth C.A.S.E.'s specially trained therapists and psychiatrists will utilize the HIPPA compliant, secure, interactive Zoom platform to conduct private, clinical sessions with families, eliminating the need for them to leave their home. To access services, individuals only need a computer, a webcam and internet. The CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield grant will also allow for C.A.S.E. to purchase technical equipment and contract with the Telebehavioral Health Institute to credential its clinicians in delivering tele-mental health services.C.A.S.E. is a nationally recognized leader in mental health services for the adoption and foster care community. The nonprofit organization's mission is to improve the lives of children who have been adopted or are in foster care and their families through counseling, lifelong education, and a growing national network of trained professionals. With seven offices across Northern Virginia, Maryland and New York, C.A.S.E. has provided clinical services for more than 6,200 clients and their families since its founding in 1998. Visit www.adoptionsupport.org / to learn more. Contact Information Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)

Melisa Rogers

301-476-8525



adoptionsupport.org

caseadopt@adoptionsupport.org



