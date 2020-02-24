eLuma Announces New VP of Services

Press Releases eLuma Online Therapy Press Release Share Blog

eLuma Online Therapy, one of the leading providers of online therapy services for special education, has announced that Mindy Hintze will serve as its new Vice President of Services.





Mindy Hintze is an accomplished educator, mental health provider, and EdTech leader. Her primary role will be to lead the services organization to new heights as eLuma grows and expands across the nation. She brings a wealth of knowledge around software and program implementation, educational best practices, and building highly effective teams.



She started her professional career as a classroom teacher and taught everything from special education math and reading to AP French and English. Having worked with at risk students both in the Utah K-12 and prison systems, she is passionate about social emotional learning and helping students develop empathy and self-awareness. She took a break from teaching when she got her master’s degree in counseling psychology, and worked at a small mental health practice in Utah. Before coming to eLuma, she was with Instructure where she started as an implementation and adoption consultant, then led an elite consulting team, and most recently was Director of Services Strategy. Mindy has worked with thousands of schools around the world in both consulting and public speaking engagements to improve student success and inspire change in education.



Mindy says, “I’m delighted to be a part of an organization that offers all students equitable access to high-quality online therapy solutions. I’m excited to join eLuma as we grow and become leaders in this space.”



Lehi, UT, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- eLuma Founder and CEO, Jeremy Glauser, recently announced the newest addition to its executive team, "Connecting with and getting to know Mindy has been serendipitous to say the least. eLuma is full of amazing people dedicated to creating the best online therapy solutions, and Mindy is going to be able to jump right in and help us get to the next level!"

