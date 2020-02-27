Leading Beauty & Personal Care Manufacturer Selects Infor CloudSuite® Process PLM(TM) (Optiva) as Its Platform and ICCG as Its Implementation Partner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICCG Press Release Share Blog

The business objective of the project is to help them get to market faster and with a unified view of data and processes and serve its customers at a higher level of service and quality of products.





Infor CloudSuite PLM for Process (Optiva), maximizes the value of process manufacturers’ R&D teams and helps reduce the time spent performing key PLM processes, such as new product development and introduction, formula optimization, regulatory compliance, and project management.



“Bringing products to market to meet evolving customer demands is no longer enough. To grow revenue and remain competitive, manufacturers must shrink product development cycle times and get products to market faster, while at the same time, ensure regulatory compliance,” said Bala Anantharama, Senior Vice President at ICCG. “So when this company came to us needing to select and implement a proven and complete PLM solution designed for their specific product development needs, we knew Infor CloudSuite PLM for Process would be a perfect fit.”



“The power and flexibility of this cloud-based Infor CloudSuite Process PLM solution, allows for them to reduce the amount of time needed to develop and manage new and reformulated products and helps manufacturers easily achieve regulatory and labeling compliance as well - whether it’s meeting reporting requirements, complying with labeling laws, or supplying ingredient details,” added Shiv Kaushik, CEO, ICCG, Inc.



Infor CloudSuite Process PLM (Optiva) was chosen because in addition to being a perfect Product Life Cycle management platform for the company, the fact that it was a cloud based solution also helped keep its IT support costs low and zero investment in IT infrastructure, and an overall low cost of ownership.



Infor CloudSuite Process PLM (Optiva) is an advanced, cloud-based PLM solution specifically designed for process manufacturers and is a great fit for Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Life Sciences and Beauty and Personal care companies and is a best in class solution from Infor with many global brands as its customers.



About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)



Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Middle East and India. For the last 32+ years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.



Partnership With Infor:



Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why ICCG works with a leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. The relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards a goal of best serving their customers’ needs.



“Partners like ICCG are an essential asset for our company and provide a strategic value proposition to our customers by delivering knowledgeable solution resources that are able to help speed time to value and help maximize the impact of the technology investment.”

- Jeff Abbott, SVP & GM, Global Alliances and Channels, Infor.



ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.



They have earned their reputation for high performance and flexibility because of a disciplined approach, stressing honesty and integrity, and always putting the needs of customers first. And helping them take their businesses to great heights.



ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.



Harriet Schneider

215.675.5754



iccg.com



