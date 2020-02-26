Press Releases Cribs for Kids Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Cribs for Kids: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cribs for Kids® Honors More Than 20 Women at 2020 Women of Achievement Awards

Nonprofit celebrates Pittsburgh women making a difference at 15th annual ceremony.





The Women of Achievement Awards is an annual ceremony dedicated to highlighting the incredible feats and accomplishments of women in the Pittsburgh region. The event serves as an annual declaration, attributing the contributions of women to remarkable successes in the city’s history.



In addition to acknowledging the 24 Distinguished Women of Achievement Honorees, Cribs for Kids® will also present the prestigious 2020 Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service and the National Woman of Achievement: Making a Difference Award.



“The women we honor each year are remarkably selfless, hardworking and inspiring,” said Judith A. Bannon, Founder and Executive Director of Cribs for Kids®. “They are women who have challenged the status quo and persevered in the face of adversity to make a profound difference. We’re pleased to show our appreciation and admiration by acknowledging their efforts.”



Proceeds from the event benefit Cribs for Kids®, a National Infant Safe Sleep Initiative founded in Pittsburgh in 1998. Tickets to the 2020 Women of Achievement Awards are available for purchase at https://cribsforkids.org/woa/.



2020 Distinguished Women of Achievement Honorees:



· Rachel Berger, MD, MPH: UPMC

· Jan Brimmeier, AIA, NCARB: Architectural Innovations, LLC

· Belinda Callaghan, MSN, RN, NE-BC: Allegheny Health Network

· Patrizia Costa, PhD: The Brother David S. Baginski FSC Scholars Program at Central Catholic High School

· Rosamaria Cristello: Latino Community Center

· Sloane Davidson: Hello Neighbor

· Fafa Dedji: PPG Architectural Coatings

· Christine S. Ferguson, BSE, MBA: Ferguson Financial Consulting, Inc, Prima Eventi, Inc

· Angela Garcia: Global Links

· Amera Gilchrist: City of Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS

· Alicia B. Harvey-Smith, PhD: Pittsburgh Technical College

· MariAnn Hathaway, Esquire: Law Offices of MariAnn Hathaway

· Jennifer M. Joseph: HIAS PA

· Leilani Mears, PMP: PNC Bank

· Rosemary Mendel: Senior Nonprofit Executive

· Michelle Muccio: Elk County Coroner’s Office & Lynch-Green Funeral Home

· Emily Nugent: Christ the Redeemer Diaper Pantry

· Lisa J. Perry, MPM: Jeremiah’s Place

· Mary Ellen Ramage: Borough of Etna

· Lisa Kay Schweyer, MPM: Carnegie Mellon University Traffic21 Institute

· Jada Shirriel, MS, CLC: Healthy Start, Inc.

· Rebecca J. Watters, PhD: University of Pittsburgh

· Senator Lindsey Williams: PA Senate, 38th Senatorial District

· Sister Linda Yankoski, CSFN, EdD: Holy Family Institute



2020 Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service Recipient

· Stephanie Fox, PMP, CSSGB, EMC: Center for Victims



2020 National Woman of Achievement: Making a Difference Award Recipient

· Kathryn Martin: Kellie Rynn Academy



About the Women of Achievement Awards

Founded in 2002 by Bonnie DeCarlo and JoAnn Forrester, the Women of Achievement Awards is an event honoring Western Pennsylvania’s most outstanding women who have demonstrated a commitment to the betterment of their communities, excellence in their professional fields or outstanding accomplishments for the advancement of women. The annual awards ceremony raises funds for Cribs for Kids.



About Cribs for Kids - Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of SIDS, injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep.



Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 1400 partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information. Pittsburgh, PA, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cribs for Kids® will recognize 24 successful and prominent women from Pittsburgh at their 15th annual Women of Achievement Awards. The event will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Omni William Penn Hotel Grand Ballroom.The Women of Achievement Awards is an annual ceremony dedicated to highlighting the incredible feats and accomplishments of women in the Pittsburgh region. The event serves as an annual declaration, attributing the contributions of women to remarkable successes in the city’s history.In addition to acknowledging the 24 Distinguished Women of Achievement Honorees, Cribs for Kids® will also present the prestigious 2020 Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service and the National Woman of Achievement: Making a Difference Award.“The women we honor each year are remarkably selfless, hardworking and inspiring,” said Judith A. Bannon, Founder and Executive Director of Cribs for Kids®. “They are women who have challenged the status quo and persevered in the face of adversity to make a profound difference. We’re pleased to show our appreciation and admiration by acknowledging their efforts.”Proceeds from the event benefit Cribs for Kids®, a National Infant Safe Sleep Initiative founded in Pittsburgh in 1998. Tickets to the 2020 Women of Achievement Awards are available for purchase at https://cribsforkids.org/woa/.2020 Distinguished Women of Achievement Honorees:· Rachel Berger, MD, MPH: UPMC· Jan Brimmeier, AIA, NCARB: Architectural Innovations, LLC· Belinda Callaghan, MSN, RN, NE-BC: Allegheny Health Network· Patrizia Costa, PhD: The Brother David S. Baginski FSC Scholars Program at Central Catholic High School· Rosamaria Cristello: Latino Community Center· Sloane Davidson: Hello Neighbor· Fafa Dedji: PPG Architectural Coatings· Christine S. Ferguson, BSE, MBA: Ferguson Financial Consulting, Inc, Prima Eventi, Inc· Angela Garcia: Global Links· Amera Gilchrist: City of Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS· Alicia B. Harvey-Smith, PhD: Pittsburgh Technical College· MariAnn Hathaway, Esquire: Law Offices of MariAnn Hathaway· Jennifer M. Joseph: HIAS PA· Leilani Mears, PMP: PNC Bank· Rosemary Mendel: Senior Nonprofit Executive· Michelle Muccio: Elk County Coroner’s Office & Lynch-Green Funeral Home· Emily Nugent: Christ the Redeemer Diaper Pantry· Lisa J. Perry, MPM: Jeremiah’s Place· Mary Ellen Ramage: Borough of Etna· Lisa Kay Schweyer, MPM: Carnegie Mellon University Traffic21 Institute· Jada Shirriel, MS, CLC: Healthy Start, Inc.· Rebecca J. Watters, PhD: University of Pittsburgh· Senator Lindsey Williams: PA Senate, 38th Senatorial District· Sister Linda Yankoski, CSFN, EdD: Holy Family Institute2020 Laura Ditka Award for Advocacy and Service Recipient· Stephanie Fox, PMP, CSSGB, EMC: Center for Victims2020 National Woman of Achievement: Making a Difference Award Recipient· Kathryn Martin: Kellie Rynn AcademyAbout the Women of Achievement AwardsFounded in 2002 by Bonnie DeCarlo and JoAnn Forrester, the Women of Achievement Awards is an event honoring Western Pennsylvania’s most outstanding women who have demonstrated a commitment to the betterment of their communities, excellence in their professional fields or outstanding accomplishments for the advancement of women. The annual awards ceremony raises funds for Cribs for Kids.About Cribs for Kids - Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of SIDS, injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep.Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 1400 partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information. Contact Information Cribs for Kids

Andrea Wilson

412-322-5680 ext. 4



https://cribsforkids.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cribs for Kids