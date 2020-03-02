Hannah Altomare Promoted to Account Executive at RT Specialty

Press Releases RT New Day Press Release Share Blog

“Hannah is an integral team member, having assisted in the overall growth of our book of business since joining the team in 2017,” says Tim Farrell, senior vice president of RT ECP. “Her responsiveness and thoroughness have earned the respect of our broker and underwriter clients nationwide. We are also proud of her dedicated approach to the profession, which includes expanding her knowledge of the field through the pursuit of the industry’s most prestigious designations.”



Before her current role, Altomare served as a claims consultant at Conner Strong & Buckelew in Philadelphia, Pa. and commercial lines account manager at Dash & Love, Inc. in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., where she was actively involved in exploring and identifying new coverage lines for clients.



A resident of Bensalem, Pa., Altomare holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the Fox School of Business at Temple University as well as Associate in Claims (AIC) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) certifications. In addition, she is pursuing the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designations.



Altomare can be reached at Hannah.Altomare@rtspecialty.com or 609.528.3901.



William Chelak

732-541-2971





