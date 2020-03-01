3dEYE Cloud Video Platform Integrates with VIVOTEK Network Cameras to Produce a Reliable Plug & Play Solution

Press Releases 3dEYE Inc. Press Release Share Blog

3dEYE cloud video surveillance platform is now easily accessible through VIVOTEK Network cameras as a plug and play solution. Security systems integrators, value added resellers and telecom operators can now turn their VIVOTEK Network camera installations into a cloud-connected video management system.





“By integrating VIVOTEK network cameras and 3dEYE video management platform we are enabling security integrators to connect IP cameras to our industry-grade Cloud VMS in minutes without an on-premise bridge or any other recording device. Our partners can start servicing their client installations right away through all-in-one cloud platform: multi-level delegated admin portal, mobile, web and executable apps for video portal, notifications (push, sms) and analytics suite,” comments Viachaslau Hrytsevich, Founder and CEO of 3dEYE Inc. “We are proud to be VIVOTEK’s technology partner,” Hrytsevich adds.



The partnership means that even the dealers and installers who have limited time or IT expertise can now resolve more complex installation cases with cutting-edge technology supported by extensive technical expertise from VIVOTEK and 3dEYE teams. Frequent cases for the cloud platform are multiple locations and requests for centralized management, need for ease of setup and use for residential clients or SMBs as well as quick on-demand integrations with other cloud services like access control systems or sensors.



About VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was founded in Taiwan in 2000. The Company markets VIVOTEK solutions worldwide, and has become a leading brand in the global IP surveillance industry. Its comprehensive solutions include network cameras, video servers, network video recorders, PoE solutions, and video management software. Through the growing proliferation of IoT, VIVOTEK aspires to become the Eye in IoT by drawing on its expansive technological capabilities in image and audio. The Company has established offices and subsidiaries in the United States (California), Europe (Netherlands), India (Delhi), Middle East (Dubai), Latin America (Mexico), and Japan (Tokyo) in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. To create a sound industrial ecosystem, VIVOTEK has expanded strategic alliances with leading international software and hardware partners and works with over 183 authorized distributors across 116 countries. For more information, please visit



About 3dEYE

Viachaslau Hrytsevich

+1-416-214-7847



3dEYE.me

