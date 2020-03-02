Hempton Farms to Host Free Missouri Hemp Summit

Press Releases Hempton Farms Press Release Share Blog

More information at HemptonFarms.com Columbia, MO, March 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the state of Missouri begins to get ready to issue licenses to grow hemp, there are many who are looking forward to the opportunity to be involved in this agricultural renaissance of America. The passage of the Farm Bill in 2018 made hemp – once again – an agricultural commodity and that has allowed for farmers throughout the United States to consider the high yield crop.This is why Hempton Farms is hosting a free, one day Hemp Summit in Columbia, Missouri. The one-day event on March 17, 2020 will consist of speakers from both Hempton Farms as well as industry experts discussing topics such as seed genetics, planting options, crop insurance, cultivation and hemp farm management. The event will begin at 10:00 am and those who are interested in attending are encouraged to register via email at HempSummitMo@HemptonFarms.com.“At our core, we’re want to a bank of experience for American farmers looking to grow hemp,” said Adam Traetow, Vice President of Agricultural Operations and Supply Chain. “From the beginning, we felt it was most important to be a consistent community of like minds, for the betterment of everyone wanting to be a part of this particular crop and what it can do. This is why we are hosting summits and town halls throughout states that are adopting their USDA rules for growing.”Being passionate about hemp farming and agribusiness, Hempton Farms has been managing, consulting, growing and extracting federally legal hemp throughout the United States. From their consistent seed genetics to their compliant execution for hemp-based manufacturing, Hempton Farms has been instrumental in revitalizing farming communities throughout the country.“We are here to help those who want to be a part of hemp, in some way, but want to be informed,” explained Cory Henke, Vice President of Business Development. “This is not a standard crop – in regulation or possibility – so we want farmers to feel comfortable in what they know and who they work with. If we can help them with their research in any way, we’re glad to do it.”Hempton Farms is a collective of farmers, partners, manufacturers, and brands that strive to be facilitators of the highest and most consistent quality results in hemp-based agribusiness.By standing firm in our values of integrity, quality, innovation and transparency, we are able to support American family hemp farming initiatives for the betterment of the industry and the communities that support it.Holding true to our core, we are unified in our vision.More information at HemptonFarms.com Contact Information Hempton Farms

Stephanie Johnson

214-717-3963



www.hemptonfarms.com



