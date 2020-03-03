50 Income Streams All Music Creatives Should Know About and Where to Find Them: A Comprehensive Guide from Sound Royalties

Chart Identifies Royalties, Revenue Streams and Resources for Songwriters, Artists and Producers.





Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com. Nashville, TN, March 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Music royalties, licensing fees and the numerous other income streams available to songwriters, artists and producers can be difficult to navigate, often resulting in significant revenue going uncollected. To help bring clarity to creatives, specialty finance firm, Sound Royalties has released a comprehensive guide that aggregates much of the information on these topics. 50 Income Streams Music Creatives Should Know About, And Where to Find Them details the growing number of music royalty and revenue sources for creators, with direct links to industry resources.The rapid growth of technology has produced new, ever-expanding opportunities for music distribution, new forms of music royalties and more ways than ever to track and collect the various revenues that copyrights earn. The challenge is keeping up with the different types of royalties and fees that are out there and knowing how to get paid.All music royalties start with the song, and every song is protected by copyrights in two categories: A copyright for the songwriting or composition, and a copyright for the recorded performance of the song, categorized as the sound recording.Depending on one’s role in the writing, production or recording of any given song, songwriters, artists and producers may earn royalties in one copyright category or both. Beyond copyright royalties, there are a wide range of fees and profit centers that can comprise the earnings of a music professional. It is critical for creatives to be familiar with these income sources and have expert help whenever possible to track and collect the royalties, fees and commercial revenues to which they are entitled.In the new digital music economy, the creator is king. Sound Royalties is an artist-friendly company dedicated to the empowerment of artistic talent, helping to fund creative initiatives with hundreds of musicians, including GRAMMY-nominees and winners Rich Robinson, Makeba Riddick, Wyclef Jean, DJ Khaled, Malik Yusef, Lil Wayne, and many more. Designed to serve the music creative first and foremost, Sound Royalties has become a game-changer that weaves customized financing solutions into the fabric of the music industry.The Sound Royalties guide to music royalties and revenue is designed to help all music professionals flourish and sustain their careers. It is meant to be a living document that will be updated with the most current information available. Suggested additions or changes to the chart can be emailed to info@soundroyalties.com to help provide creatives with the best possible resources as the music industry evolves.About Sound RoyaltiesFounded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.