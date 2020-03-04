FemAle Brew Fest(TM) to Feature Several Collaboration Brews Made for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day and Special Brews Made Just for the Festival

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FemAle Brew Fest Press Release Share Blog

Pioneering female-focused craft beer festival to feature collaboration brews made by several Pink Boots Members and the Founder of FemAle Brew Fest(TM), in addition to beers brewed specially for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day and the Festival.





Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day was born from their members’ desire to take part in International Women’s Day (IWD) March 8 by raising the profile of women’s roles in the beer industry. Chapters and members of Pink Boots Society get together along with supporting breweries and individuals, put on their pink boots and brew their chosen beer style. Pink Boots Society splits proceeds from sales of this collaboration brew with participating chapters. The revenue is applied to educational scholarships and programming for its members.



In 2018 they forged a partnership with Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) to make an exclusive Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day hops blend available. Each year their members create a new blend during the hops rub at their annual fall GABF meeting. YCH scales it up so it’s available for purchase; they also donate $3 from every pound sold to Pink Boots Society for education and programming.



Collaboration Brews with FemAle Founder include:



- "You Should Smile More" | Double IPA brewed with the special Pink Boots Hop Blend. The blend consists of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem & Lora creating a blend with tropical, citrus and piney aromatic qualities. Brewed at Cigar City in collaboration with members of the Pink Boots Society FL Chapter. Participants: FemAle, Cigar City, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Bay Cannon Brewing Co., First Magnitude Brewing, Wolf Branch Brewing, Swan Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Orlando Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing, Concrete Beach Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, NOBO Brewing, Flying Boat Brewing



- "She's Crafty" | Fruited Gose w/ Red Dragonfruit, pineapple, cranberry & lime zest

Collaboration between FemAle, Yeasty Brews, Bangin'Banjo, LauderAle, Crafty Connoisseurs



- No Name | Strawberry Imperial Blonde

Collaboration between FemAle, Yeasty Brews, Lokal Coconut Grove - KUSH Hospitality



Special Beers Coming to FemAle Brew Fest 2020:

- Pontoon Brewing- Rainbow Smiggles | Sour - Berliner Weisse



Pink Boots Collaboration Brews Coming to FemAle Brew Fest 2020



- Country Boy Brewing - Girls Just Wanna Have Plum | NEIPA 7%- Juicy, hazy ipa made with the PBS blend hops brewed in honor of international women's day.



- Dangerous Man Brewing Co. - Red Moon Rising | Blood Orange Hazy Double IPA - Style: DDH Hazy Double IPA IBU: 30 ABV: 8.1% - The women of Dangerous Man Brewing Co brewed this beer for International Women's Day. Brewed with the Pink Boots Society Hop blend of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem, and Loral for hopping and dry hopping. We then added Blood Orange and dragon fruit for a bold citrus, tropical and juicy flavor profile.



- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company - Sad Girls Club | NE IPA Brewed with the Pink Boots Society Hop blend of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem, and Loral



"At Dangerous Man Brewing, our staff is over 50% women. We believe that craft beer is for everyone. So, ensuring that women feel comfortable in a world they don't always see themselves in means we need to participate in those spaces and events. Events like FemAle Fest(TM), do just this. They create moments where women can support and inspire each other to keep growing in the craft beer industry and help innovate and push boundaries. We are thrilled to be part of this inclusive and growing change in the beer industry," says Sarah Bonvallet, Dangerous Man Brewing.



Breweries:

Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon Brewing



Florida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, 7venth Sun Brewery, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing, Blue Springs Brewing, Mad Robot Brewing Co., 3 Daughters Brewing, Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Arts, Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider, Upland Brewing), Kush Hospitality, Crafty Connoisseurs Distributing.



Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing



Music: Dj. Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila Band



Partners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Yelp.



Event Information

Tickets are now available.

$45 General Admission (3pm entry)

$55 Early Access (2pm entry)

$35 Early Access / Military Discount Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military ID



Choose your festival experience with these packages:

**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)



Event Information:

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004



About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.



About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. Contact Information FemAle Brew Fest

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com



