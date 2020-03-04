Press Releases VOS Digital Media Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from VOS Digital Media Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Luis Claudio Goldner as Chief Operating Officer

Luis Claudio Goldner Brings Fortune 500 Executive Experience to VOS





Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive, having managed and operated fortune 500 companies in Europe, LATAM and North America. He is responsible for global partnerships, consumer trends and operational best practices. Mr. Goldner served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil, a leading multinational gaming solution and online real-time transactions security company. Mr. Goldner also served as Chief of Operations for Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur, a French digital security entity which develops, manufacturers and markets security technology products and services for telecommunications companies. Prior, Mr. Goldner served as head of business development and Managing director of Estrategia Investimentos SA / Citibank in asset management and stock exchange services.



“I am very pleased to have Luis Goldner join our executive team at VOS,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VOS Digital Media Group. “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Luis on prior projects and have the utmost respect for his professionalism, global corporate operational experience in key knowledge in both the LATAM and global markets and within the technology and media sectors. As we expand our operations into LATAM and Europe, Luis’ combination of strategic leadership, expertise in the digital space, and track record of managing global growth strategies make him ideally suited to assist in leading our efforts.”



“I am extremely excited to be part of this seasoned team of veterans leading the global growth of VOS Digital Media,” stated Luis Claudio Goldner. “ VOS has a unique value proposition that places the power of the media and the access to mass quantities of global subscribers, instantly and seamlessly. I look forward to achieving great great results with the VOS team, technology and unique value proposition.”



About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. http://www.vosdmg.com New York, NY, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. (www.VOSDMG.com), a global media technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Claudio Goldner as Chief Operating Officer.Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive, having managed and operated fortune 500 companies in Europe, LATAM and North America. He is responsible for global partnerships, consumer trends and operational best practices. Mr. Goldner served as Chief Executive Officer of Intralot do Brazil, a leading multinational gaming solution and online real-time transactions security company. Mr. Goldner also served as Chief of Operations for Trust Impressores, a subsidiary of Oberthur, a French digital security entity which develops, manufacturers and markets security technology products and services for telecommunications companies. Prior, Mr. Goldner served as head of business development and Managing director of Estrategia Investimentos SA / Citibank in asset management and stock exchange services.“I am very pleased to have Luis Goldner join our executive team at VOS,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VOS Digital Media Group. “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Luis on prior projects and have the utmost respect for his professionalism, global corporate operational experience in key knowledge in both the LATAM and global markets and within the technology and media sectors. As we expand our operations into LATAM and Europe, Luis’ combination of strategic leadership, expertise in the digital space, and track record of managing global growth strategies make him ideally suited to assist in leading our efforts.”“I am extremely excited to be part of this seasoned team of veterans leading the global growth of VOS Digital Media,” stated Luis Claudio Goldner. “ VOS has a unique value proposition that places the power of the media and the access to mass quantities of global subscribers, instantly and seamlessly. I look forward to achieving great great results with the VOS team, technology and unique value proposition.”About VOS Digital Media GroupVOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. http://www.vosdmg.com Contact Information VOS Digital Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



www.vosdmg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VOS Digital Media Group