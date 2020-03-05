PreClear Protects U.S. Business and Consumers from Counterfeit Goods

801-455-2117 Provo, UT, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Today, we are holding a public launch event of our patented PreClear technology that pushes out the border and prevents infringing goods and potentially harmful goods from being exported to the U.S.," stated John Farley, Founder of PreClear."In recent weeks and months, government reports and a White House executive order have been issued, Congressional legislation introduced and congressional hearings conducted on the issue of fake goods on online marketplaces and platforms. Our goal today is to explain how our PreClear technology is already addressing this problem in China to prevent the export of counterfeit goods and other non-compliant products," Farley explained."PreClear is already identifying goods suspected of trademark and copyright infringements as well as items that are not in compliance with Food and Drug Administration rules, Consumer Product Safety Commission rules and rules of other U.S. agencies such as the FAA. If a shipper or seller in China presents us with an item that the PreClear technology deems non-compliant, we reject the items," Farley added."In view of the complaints by the government and intellectual property owning community that there are not enough proactive efforts to prevent the entry of such goods into the stream of commerce, we want them to know that we are proactive. With our PreClear technology, we have been proactive for years," Farley stated."The ultimate question for the Government and intellectual property owning community is: how much longer will they accept the excuse by some that the problem is too big to address today? How much longer should consumers be exploited and provided substandard and, possibly, dangerous products? Our technology is in use 24/7 and we reject thousands of items daily. We reject any notion that protecting intellectual property owners and consumers must wait for future technology," Farley concluded.Contact:Maria Choymaria@preclear.com801-455-2117