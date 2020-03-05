Cincinnati Academy of Performing Arts Summer Camps Return. Dates Now Available. Proceeds Support Arts Programming for Disadvantaged Cincinnati-Area Schools.

Press Releases Cincinnati Academy of Performing Arts Press Release Share Blog

Cincinnati Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) is accepting registrations for their film production, musical theater and Shakespearean summer camps. These experiential camps both entertain and educate area youth while also acting as fundraisers to provide arts and cultural programming for disadvantaged Cincinnati area schools.





The two-week Film Production camp is held in collaboration with Fourthwall Youth Studios, a youth-oriented film and digital media program, featuring the group’s new mobile classroom and a wide range of professional camera and audio production equipment. Led by Frank O’Farrell, Fourthwall founder and Eric Hengehold, a supervising producer, students will develop concepts, write scripts, shoot and edit their own productions, culminating with a special screening event open to the community. In its second year, this popular camp is expected to again sell out.



Also in its second summer, CAPA’s Shakespearean camp, Young Actors of Madisonville, will be led by director Kevin Bell, an accomplished dancer, choreographer and founder of the Miami Valley Ballet Theatre. This one-week camp will be held at Artsville, located at 5021 Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville. Students will hone acting and dancing skills in a modernized performance of Romeo & Juliet, concluding with an on-stage performance on the Artsville stage.



CAPA’s musical theater series is in its 8th season. These 2-week intensive camps are led by theatre professionals and feature a full-fledged, on-stage production as a program finale. Presented by The Summit Hotel and The Evelo/Singer/Sullivan Group, students can choose from productions of Disney’s Frozen Kids, James and the Giant Peach Jr., and Rock of Ages School Edition.



Registration is now available at www.cincinnatiapa.org. Dates and details include:



Musical Theater camp featuring Disney’s Frozen Kids, June 1-12, Indian Hill High School Auditorium



Film Production camp, June 8-19, at Indian Hill High School & mobile classroom



Musical Theater camp featuring James and the Giant Peach Jr., June 8-19, at Indian Hill High School Auditorium



Musical Theater camp featuring Rock of Ages School Edition June 15-26, at Indian Hill High School Auditorium



Shakespearean Theater camp, featuring Romeo & Juliet, August 3-7, at Artsville stage



Families who register for one of CAPA’s summer camps are additionally helping to support the non-profit’s outreach performing arts programming at Mount Airy Elementary and Boys & Girls Club in Price Hill.



Jennifer Buchholz

215-840-9252



cincinnatiapa.org



