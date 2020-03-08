“Call Me” Wins Best International Romantic Comedy Short in Hollywood

Arek Zasowski’s “Call Me” wins the prestigious Best International Romantic Comedy Short Award at the 2020 Golden State Film Festival in Hollywood after being screened at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre.





“Call Me” was awarded Best International Romantic Comedy Short title by the Golden State Film Festival at the closing night party and awards ceremony held at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre after being screened earlier in the week on Sunday, March 1, at 9:30 pm, on the final night of the film festival at the heart of Hollywood.



“I am thrilled to see 'Call Me' being screened and recognised at such a prestigious movie event, Golden State Film Festival, held at such an iconic world-renowned movie theatre, right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood,” says Zasowski. “I have always enjoyed watching romantic comedies genre so seeing 'Call Me' being awarded in romantic comedy category, Best International Romantic Comedy Short, is very special. I am delighted that Aemy Niafeliz, an actress and pop artist, who portrayed the role of Aemy could joined me for the screening night, the red carpet event and the awards ceremony at the film festival,” adds Zasowski.



“Call Me” is one of the very first short films written, directed, and starred in by Arek Zasowski with Maegan Coker, Sumit Sharma, Mary Uranta, Viola Zasowska, Aemy Niafeliz, Paul A. Taylor and Olga Malchevska, amongst other talent.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon Grusha and Peter Greene, the Golden State Film Festival Organisers, for creating such a fantastic movie event and for recognising 'Call Me'. Fabulous cinematic creative atmosphere, great selection of short and feature films, red carpet photo opportunity and meeting inspiring members of the audience who came to see 'Call Me' on Sunday night as well as meeting and networking with very talented filmmakers, actors, directors, writers and producers was very special. Truly unforgettable event,” adds Zasowski.



“Call Me” is an award-winning intriguing mysterious short romance between Vince Williams, portrayed by Arek Zasowski, and a fashion model Julia (Maegan Coker) connected with each other only by an old cell phone that Vince found in the forest. Whilst checking the handset’s contacts list, Vince discovered that it contained only one name mysteriously entitled Call Me. Intrigued, Vince calls the Call Me person.



In 2019, “Call Me” was awarded multiple film awards including: Best Mystery Short at the annual Marina Del Rey Film Festival and Best Romance Short at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival as well as other awards including: Maegan Coker and Arek Zasowski winning Best Actress and Best Actor and Viola Zasowska winning Best Cinematography award at the Pinnacle Film Awards.



