A2LA Accredits The EMC Shop to ISO/IEC 17025

For more information or pricing, contact The EMC Shop by calling Toll Free - 844.423.7435 or emailing sales@theemcshop.com. The EMC Shop, LLC is a stocking test equipment distributor, offering custom solutions, rentals, calibrations, online checkout and more services related to electromagnetic compliance and test equipment. The EMC Shop employs experts in different areas of testing and design. The EMC Shop has key customers in Silicon Valley and the Motor City, supporting cutting edge technology groups including Apple, Google X, Ford, Uber as well as many Navy and Army divisions. Roseville, CA, March 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The EMC Shop, a supplier of custom solutions for electromagnetic and RF compliance testing has been accredited in the field of calibration with a focused scope on conducted immunity test equipment. The accrediting body, A2LA, found zero technical deficiencies during it’s audit. Test engineers will now be able to order and receive delivery on unique EMC test equipment, with accredited calibration, in days instead of months. Manufacturers and compliance testing labs on the west coast have a new resource to keep their EMC test equipment in compliance with ISO 17025 calibration requirements. The scope is one of few to include automotive transient immunity test generators, for compliance to international standards ISO 7637 and ISO 10605.Utilizing ISO 9001 as a foundation for business, The EMC Shop’s first five years of business has seen 80-100% growth year over year. The ISO 17025 calibration accreditation will serve as a growth factor for 2020, while the company strives for accreditation in testing services to continue the same growth in 2021.In addition, The EMC Shop will perform accredited calibrations at customers facilities, saving customers the time, money and risk of transporting heavier test equipment. Scope expansion will include RF equipment for compliance including transient/pulse generators, LISN’s, current injection probes, current monitors and more.Download Scope of Accreditation (PDF)For lead time, estimates, scheduling or general information contact The EMC Shop by visiting www.theemcshop.com , e-mailing sales@theemcshop.com or calling 844.423.7435.About The EMC ShopFor more information or pricing, contact The EMC Shop by calling Toll Free - 844.423.7435 or emailing sales@theemcshop.com. The EMC Shop, LLC is a stocking test equipment distributor, offering custom solutions, rentals, calibrations, online checkout and more services related to electromagnetic compliance and test equipment. The EMC Shop employs experts in different areas of testing and design. The EMC Shop has key customers in Silicon Valley and the Motor City, supporting cutting edge technology groups including Apple, Google X, Ford, Uber as well as many Navy and Army divisions.