The World Trade Center Tacoma Announced the Launch of Their Export Store to Include Hemp and Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD) on Its Ecommerce Platform

The World Trade Center Tacoma (WTCTA), a member of the World Trade Center Association, the largest business network in the world, announced The Export Store - a new cross-border e-commerce platform for its members to sell a variety of products and services on the world market. Those products now include the sale of hemp and hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products to markets where permitted by law.





The WTCTA has more than 326 licensed world trade affiliates in 89 countries, as well as more than 750,000 companies and individuals worldwide. The network allows companies of all sizes to grow their business, including selling hemp or hemp-derived CBD products on the WTC's cross-border e-commerce platform.



“The World Trade Center’s Tacoma’s Export Store has been an amazing opportunity for both domestic and international wholesale orders with Alibaba translating the platform in 12 languages across 155 markets,” said Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst and WTC Tacoma member. “My clients have been able to successfully utilize the WTC’s trade research to clarify opportunities, in many cases turning those opportunities into trade with direct access to global markets.”



The World Trade Center Tacoma now offers merchants including Ari Gold of Canndaid a reliable commerce platform to sell hemp-derived CBD products, positioning them to succeed in one of the fastest growing regulated industries. “Through our unique partnership with The WTCTA Export Store, Canndaid looks forward to providing an organic option for healing to more families around the globe,” said Ari Gold, CEO, Canndaid. “Having won such coveted awards as Top Ten Military Tech by disruptordaily.com and Most Beneficial CBD Product at The SD Farmers Cup, Canndaid is now in the position to provide organic options for healing to the entire world.”



Merchants can take advantage of The World Trade Center’s trusted global brand facilitating international business connections and trade. Benefits include:



Personalized Customer Service – The WTC will post your product and filter qualified leads and inquires, saving you time and therefore money.



Universal access – Alibaba has the largest online presence in China and is a major player in the worldwide e-commerce field.



AliPay – Alibaba have their own online payment system. The system is very secure. The WTC can also assist its members in securing certificates of origin, international letters of credit, and bank guarantees.



Forums offer support and learning – Alibaba offers support and learning (such as global trade and online systems) opportunities to new sellers.



Efficient advertising methods – Another great advantage of Alibaba is that it has an efficient way of advertising items, reducing the costs of marketing a brand, as the platform takes care of this for the seller.



“The many benefits of Canndaid ingredients have been well documented and experienced,” said Ari Gold of Canndaid. “The synergy we have assembled has shown an incredible success rate through our many reviews, both from customers and publications.”



Today’s announcement furthers The WTCTA’s commitment to wholesale, cross-border B2B innovation. Now, retailers can access a powerful, customizable, and secure platform that allows them to compete in the growing hemp-derived CBD industry.



For more information, please visit www.wtcta.org/export-store.



About Canndaid



Canndaid is the world’s first medicated bandage featuring a proprietary blend of organic hemp extract, ulmo flower raw honey, organic tea tree oil and colloidal silver on a 1” x 3” latex free fabric bandage. Canndaid can now continue to spread its organic message with the aid of The World Trade Center and its Export Store.



Contact

Josh Kincaid

International Business Development

josh@theTalkingHedge.com



For more WTC &/or Export Store details, including pricing, please inquire with:

Michael Fowler

Senior Trade Consultant

(253) 396-1022, ext. 105

