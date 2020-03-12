2019 Premier Agent Awarded to Ralph Aponte, President of Counsellors Title, for Third Year in a Row

Press Releases Counsellors Title Press Release Share Blog

“Premier Agent” Award from Old Republic Title is a designation that identifies agents and agencies for their outstanding work and production.





In addition to its new office locations, Counsellors Title has entered its 25th year of operation, which is marked by processing over $11 billion and over 34,000 orders.



Since its founding in 1996, the team of Counsellors Title Agency professionals has dedicated itself to delivering the highest level of professional title insurance and closing services within the industry.



"This marks an important threshold of our agency’s achievement. Many of our team members have been here for over a decade, some two. Awards such as the Premier Agent Award is the culmination of the effort of many people who exceed expectations on a daily basis," stated Ralph Aponte, President of Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. “As we enter our 25th year since our founding, Counsellors Title will continue to achieve even higher levels of service and value for the real estate professionals who make New Jersey a strong and wonderful place to live and work.”



Counsellors Title Agency continues to offer to Realtors, lenders, and customers real estate title services they have come to depend upon. As an independent agent of Old Republic Title Insurance Company, they benefit from the strength that Old Republic offers as one of the nation’s largest title insurance underwriters.



Counsellors Title Branch Offices

Counsellors Title Agency currently maintains four branch offices providing title insurance, order processing, title searches, and complete settlement services to real estate agents, real estate attorneys, loan officers and individuals in Ocean, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties.



Counsellors Title Agency serves all 21 counties in New Jersey.



About Counsellors Title and Ralph Aponte

Ralph Aponte began his business career as a title searcher in 1983. After founding Counsellors Title Agency in 1996, his hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development. Counsellors Title Agency [CTA] maintains an outstanding customer retention record of over 95 percent. Today, CTA’s impeccable track record over the last 24 years is one on which hundreds of attorneys, loan officers and Realtors have come to rely. Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. CTA’s detail-oriented team of professionals streamlines the complexities of a real estate transaction to make each one stress and glitch-free.



Counsellors Title Agency is a full service agency specializing in delivering reliable, professional title insurance and settlement services to the New Jersey real estate industry and those who serve it. For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400, or by email: ralph@counsellorstitle.com or go to the company website for a free quote or more information.



Ralph Aponte

732-914-1400



www.counsellorstitle.net



