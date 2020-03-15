PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Maxeler Technologies Ltd.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Maxeler Technologies Ltd.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Maxeler Technologies Develops Real Time FPGA-based Processing for European XFEL


London, United Kingdom, March 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The European XFEL is a research facility of superlatives: It generates ultrashort X-ray flashes - 27,000 times per second and with a brilliance that is a billion times higher than that of the best conventional X-ray radiation sources. This world's largest X-ray laser is opening up completely new research opportunities for scientists, medical and industrial users.

Maxeler Technologies is developing programmable hardware for European XFEL for real-time line-rate processing on the raw data streams produced by the detector using Maxeler's powerful FPGA solutions. The project will enable basic real-time calibration and visualisation of recorded X-ray Images to greatly improve productivity for the scientists using the XFEL. Oskar Mencer, Maxeler's CEO said, “We are tremendously honoured to have been selected as a supplier by European XFEL, a key facility to push the boundaries of human knowledge.”

“The envisioned solution will help us to provide our users real-time information of the scientific data and to enable them to optimize their parameters and thus increase the rate of successful measurements,” said Patrick Geßler, leader of the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Group at European XFEL.

Since the start of user operation at European XFEL in 2017, the world leading facility has reported a breakthrough in high repetition rate serial nano-crystallography which is bringing about a revolution in structural biology and takes us a huge step closer to the "holy grail" of structural biology - the single-molecule X-ray diffraction.

http://maxeler.com/news/2020/real-time-fpga-based-processing-for-european-xfel.html

About Maxeler Technologies
Maxeler Technologies is one of the world’s leading companies with tools and services for software transformation, optimization of data movement and data representation, in High Performance Computing on standard CPUs as well as computing hardware for specific mission critical domains. Maxeler solutions including Cybersecurity, AI, Risk and Imaging have been used in production in Finance, Oil-and-Gas, Government and Academic Research.
Contact Information
Maxeler Technologies Ltd.
Shantel Holmes
02037716538
Contact
maxeler.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maxeler Technologies Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help