Maxeler Technologies Develops Real Time FPGA-based Processing for European XFEL

Maxeler Technologies is developing programmable hardware for European XFEL for real-time line-rate processing on the raw data streams produced by the detector using Maxeler's powerful FPGA solutions. The project will enable basic real-time calibration and visualisation of recorded X-ray Images to greatly improve productivity for the scientists using the XFEL. Oskar Mencer, Maxeler's CEO said, “We are tremendously honoured to have been selected as a supplier by European XFEL, a key facility to push the boundaries of human knowledge.”



“The envisioned solution will help us to provide our users real-time information of the scientific data and to enable them to optimize their parameters and thus increase the rate of successful measurements,” said Patrick Geßler, leader of the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Group at European XFEL.



Since the start of user operation at European XFEL in 2017, the world leading facility has reported a breakthrough in high repetition rate serial nano-crystallography which is bringing about a revolution in structural biology and takes us a huge step closer to the "holy grail" of structural biology - the single-molecule X-ray diffraction.



