Press Releases Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: APTQI Urges Congress, CMS to Allow Reimbursement for Physical Therapy Telehealth Services Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic





“As the nation comes to grips with the growing health challenge imposed by COVID-19, it is critical that we take steps to ensure patients who rely on physical therapy services to manage their chronic and acute pain are able to continue receiving these services,” said Nikesh Patel, Executive Director of APTQI. “By allowing Medicare reimbursement for physical therapy services provided through telehealth appointments, we can ensure vulnerable patient populations can remain safely at home while still having access to the physical therapy providers they depend on.”



Under current law, physical therapists are able to receive Medicare reimbursement for services delivered either in the patient home or office/outpatient setting (Place of Service codes 12 and 11, respectively). However, those services provided through virtual telehealth appointments are not currently eligible for Medicare reimbursement (Place of Service code 02). This poses access obstacles to patients who, in an effort to shield themselves from the possible transmission of COVID-19, cannot risk attending in-person physical therapy sessions, either in the home or office/outpatient settings.



“With Congress and the administration working to equip the U.S. healthcare system with the necessary tools to mitigate the impact of this disease, we urge our elected leaders to recognize the needs of the PT patient population and allow waivers for Medicare reimbursement of physical therapy services delivered through telehealth appointments,” Patel concluded.



About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com. Washington, DC, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In an effort to protect vulnerable patient populations from the transmission of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) today called on Congress and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to amend Place of Service Billing Codes and provide waivers to allow reimbursement for physical therapy services delivered through telehealth appointments.“As the nation comes to grips with the growing health challenge imposed by COVID-19, it is critical that we take steps to ensure patients who rely on physical therapy services to manage their chronic and acute pain are able to continue receiving these services,” said Nikesh Patel, Executive Director of APTQI. “By allowing Medicare reimbursement for physical therapy services provided through telehealth appointments, we can ensure vulnerable patient populations can remain safely at home while still having access to the physical therapy providers they depend on.”Under current law, physical therapists are able to receive Medicare reimbursement for services delivered either in the patient home or office/outpatient setting (Place of Service codes 12 and 11, respectively). However, those services provided through virtual telehealth appointments are not currently eligible for Medicare reimbursement (Place of Service code 02). This poses access obstacles to patients who, in an effort to shield themselves from the possible transmission of COVID-19, cannot risk attending in-person physical therapy sessions, either in the home or office/outpatient settings.“With Congress and the administration working to equip the U.S. healthcare system with the necessary tools to mitigate the impact of this disease, we urge our elected leaders to recognize the needs of the PT patient population and allow waivers for Medicare reimbursement of physical therapy services delivered through telehealth appointments,” Patel concluded.About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com. Contact Information Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Ellen Almond

703-548-0019





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation