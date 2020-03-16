Pelton Graham LLC Calls on Governments to Act to Protect Working Class Americans Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Pelton Graham LLC calls on federal, state and local governments to take significant action to protect the rights of all Americans adversely impacted by the spread of COVID-19. If significant steps are not taken immediately to support the millions of Americans impacted by the pandemic, our county risks a social and economic devastation of the type not seen since The Great Depression.





In an effort to protect the working people in America, Pelton Graham calls on legislatures to take the following immediate actions:



1. Increase Unemployment Insurance Benefit Payment maximums to commence immediately to ensure that working Americans are not forced into financial ruin as a result of this crisis;



2. Extend government-funded Paid Sick Leave to include all employees (not just employees of large employers) and beyond the 14 days contemplated by the newly approved H.R. 6201 (Families First Coronavirus Response Act);



3. Extend New York City’s one-week moratorium on evictions for at least 120 days for New York City and the entire State of New York;



4. Ensure all Americans, regardless of immigration status, have access to medical testing and treatment without fear of immigration ramifications. Information regarding COVID-19 must be provided to all ethnicities and nobody should be fearful of seeking treatment; and



5. Provide government-funded Paid Family Leave nationwide for employees required to stay home from work to care for family members infected with COVID-19.



Although federal, state and local governments have been slow to act thus far, an immediate and comprehensive response from our legislators right now will go a long way to prevent the type of devastation that will result if more is not done for the American public.



Join in Pelton Graham LLC’s efforts to encourage government action by calling your federal, state and local government representatives and imploring them to take the above steps for their constituents. Find your federal, state and local representatives at the following websites: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative ; https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/ ; https://www.nysenate.gov/contact



