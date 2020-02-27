NuRealty Advisors Inc. Has Recently Brokered the Purchase & Sale for the Property Located at 84-86 Hamilton Avenue in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, NY, March 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- NuRealty Advisors Inc. has recently brokered the Purchase & Sale for the following property listed below:
Property Address: 84-86 Hamilton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10705
Description: 38 Unit Apartment building
Construction: Pre-War Masonry subject to the Rent Stabilization Laws
Closing Date: February 27, 2020
Selling Price: $5,050,000.00
Seller: 251 Warburton Ave LLC and 84-86 Hamilton Realty Partners LLC
Purchaser: GSB Hamilton LLC
Sellers Agent: Michael Nukho, Principal Broker of NuRealty Advisors Inc.
Purchasers Agent: Lukasz Przybylek, Associate Broker of NuRealty Advisors Inc.
Press Comment from Michael Nukho: "This was an extremely challenging sale as we began listing the property in November 2019. We experienced a down turn in the market both leading up to and post the 2019 Rent Reform Law which took effect on June 15, 2019. NuReatly Advisors Inc. was instrumental to instill confidence in the parties to both educate and broker the effects of the new law both in operations and valuation. We are excited to be a brokerage firm that has the skill set to navigate through any market condition for our investors."
Press Comment from Lukasz Pryzbylek: "Although this was an in-house transaction, the Investor was excited to engage in a transaction that coupled with strategic financing as consulted by NuRealty, delivered a high Return on Investment (ROI) specifically for the Cash-on-Cash matrix and allowed for significant upside in the property for years to come."