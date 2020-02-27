NuRealty Advisors Inc. Has Recently Brokered the Purchase & Sale for the Property Located at 84-86 Hamilton Avenue in Yonkers, NY

Press Releases NuRealty Advisors Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Property Address: 84-86 Hamilton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10705

Description: 38 Unit Apartment building

Construction: Pre-War Masonry subject to the Rent Stabilization Laws

Closing Date: February 27, 2020

Selling Price: $5,050,000.00

Seller: 251 Warburton Ave LLC and 84-86 Hamilton Realty Partners LLC

Purchaser: GSB Hamilton LLC

Sellers Agent: Michael Nukho, Principal Broker of NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Purchasers Agent: Lukasz Przybylek, Associate Broker of NuRealty Advisors Inc.



Press Comment from Michael Nukho: "This was an extremely challenging sale as we began listing the property in November 2019. We experienced a down turn in the market both leading up to and post the 2019 Rent Reform Law which took effect on June 15, 2019. NuReatly Advisors Inc. was instrumental to instill confidence in the parties to both educate and broker the effects of the new law both in operations and valuation. We are excited to be a brokerage firm that has the skill set to navigate through any market condition for our investors."



