Global Excel Announces COVID-19 Version of StandbyMD

Global Excel believes that this tool should help alleviate stress from the current local COVID-19 support lines as well as provide comfort to those not feeling well in these trying times, including assisting people in gaining access to telemedicine consults or ensuring that those needing to be tested are getting through to the emergency lines which have been put in place.



StandbyMD is a directional care tool used by health insurance and assistance organizations around the world to ensure patients receive the right care by analyzing a patient's demographics, symptoms and location. Using AI technology the symptoms are matched real-time with a service stack that includes telemedicine, visiting physicians, direction to urgent care or outpatient clinics, and of course immediate direction to the nearest emergency room.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Global Excel is committed to helping and has developed a solution to help individuals in assessing their current condition and then provide a recommended course of action. Global Excel’s, StandbyMD COVID-19 triage tool is unique in that its outcomes are based on the particular patient's age, possible COVID-19 symptoms and location. The user is instantly presented with a recommended course of action, including links to telemedicine consultations.



“With clients located around the world, our system is designed to be adaptable to different governmental healthcare systems, regional healthcare infrastructures, languages and service delivery platforms. Many of our clients ask us to provide the full solution set – the APIs necessary to enhance an existing assistance app, a desktop version which can be used by a call centre, and of course the ability to actually take the assistance calls through our four fully-integrated call centers in North America. For any doctors interested in participating in the program Global Excel would be happy to facilitate access to our telemedicine platform,” added Steve McClung, Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Technology at Global Excel.



About Global Excel

