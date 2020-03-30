Redman & CannaMarkUSA Create GreenLife Infused Products Line

Redman has always been a fixture in the industry. His passion is reflected not just in his music, but also in his contributions in moving the industry forward. Redman joined CannaMarkUSA in 2015. Sharing a vision and commitment in correcting industry safety for consumers. Redman now brings his decades of plant knowledge to the table. Redman & CannaMarkUSA now creates GreenLife. Designed to provide the best in Highest Quality, Consumer Safe Infused Products.





With our sights and priorities always set on quality and transparency, GreenLife products consist of best in practice and product development. GreenLife has incorporate CMUSA's Patent Pending iFUSE Service Product.



“I chose CannaMarkUSA™ as a partner, as CannaMarkUSA™ provides a solution for consumer safety and encourages companies to Infuse Responsibly™ and provide customers with informed choices on both infused edibles and medical marijuana,” says Redman. “I’m also excited to be a part of a movement to empower the public to demand safe, transparent, direct-on-product labeling on the infused edibles they are ingesting,” says Redman.



About Redman-An American Made Tree Hugger

Reginald “Reggie” Noble, better known by his stage name Redman, is an American rapper, DJ, MC, record producer, and actor. He came to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam label. Also known as “the Funk Doctor,” Redman made his world debut on the EPMD album, Business as Usual. He is also well known for his collaborations with Method Man, including their starring roles in films and sitcoms. He was also a member of the Def Squad in the late 1990s. For over two decades, Redman has delivered the most energetic stage performances and has released classic albums earning his spot as a living legend in Hip-Hop.



About CannaMarkUSA™, Infuse w/Confidence™

CannaMarkUSA™ is the first ever FDA approved, patent-pending, cost-effective, direct-on-product edible warning label solution for marijuana-infused ingestible products. CannaMarkUSA™ is a Benefit Corporation and prides itself on being a “Publicly Responsible” company. CannaMarkUSA™ uses the power of business as a force for good. CannaMarkUSA™ provides a solution for consumer safety in states legalizing cannabis-infused ingestible product to the consumer market.



CannaMarkUSA™ also leads a movement to 1) empower consumers to demand safe, transparent, direct-on-product labeling on the infused edibles they are ingesting and 2) encourages companies to become self-compliant providing their customers informed choices on both infused edibles and medical marijuana.

www.LiveGreeNow.com New York, NY, March 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GreenLife is a CBD Holistic Products Company in partnership with Redman. GreenLife has been created to further assist in correcting the Infused Market place. "For years Redman has lived a holistic lifestyle. Redman introduced the Holistic Lifestyle us touting the benefits. GreenLife will incorporate CannaMarkUSA tech to further develop methods to deliver the best in the Highest Quality End-Consumer Services & Products. We do not believe in profits at the expense of Life. As Redman put it 'The Industry Belongs to The People,'" says Damon Jackson, CMUSA Founder.With our sights and priorities always set on quality and transparency, GreenLife products consist of best in practice and product development. GreenLife has incorporate CMUSA's Patent Pending iFUSE Service Product.“I chose CannaMarkUSA™ as a partner, as CannaMarkUSA™ provides a solution for consumer safety and encourages companies to Infuse Responsibly™ and provide customers with informed choices on both infused edibles and medical marijuana,” says Redman. “I’m also excited to be a part of a movement to empower the public to demand safe, transparent, direct-on-product labeling on the infused edibles they are ingesting,” says Redman.About Redman-An American Made Tree HuggerReginald “Reggie” Noble, better known by his stage name Redman, is an American rapper, DJ, MC, record producer, and actor. He came to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam label. Also known as “the Funk Doctor,” Redman made his world debut on the EPMD album, Business as Usual. He is also well known for his collaborations with Method Man, including their starring roles in films and sitcoms. He was also a member of the Def Squad in the late 1990s. For over two decades, Redman has delivered the most energetic stage performances and has released classic albums earning his spot as a living legend in Hip-Hop.About CannaMarkUSA™, Infuse w/Confidence™CannaMarkUSA™ is the first ever FDA approved, patent-pending, cost-effective, direct-on-product edible warning label solution for marijuana-infused ingestible products. CannaMarkUSA™ is a Benefit Corporation and prides itself on being a “Publicly Responsible” company. CannaMarkUSA™ uses the power of business as a force for good. CannaMarkUSA™ provides a solution for consumer safety in states legalizing cannabis-infused ingestible product to the consumer market.CannaMarkUSA™ also leads a movement to 1) empower consumers to demand safe, transparent, direct-on-product labeling on the infused edibles they are ingesting and 2) encourages companies to become self-compliant providing their customers informed choices on both infused edibles and medical marijuana.