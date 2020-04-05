Great Educational Game Solution for Your Kids During Quarantine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lemi Consulting GmbH Press Release Share Blog

Already, for adults, quarantine is a huge source of boredom. For children, it can be even worse. All schools have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to avoid loneliness and boredom, parents compete to keep their kids busy.



Unfortunately, since the emergence of cooperative games, many parents are convinced that their 5-year-old children are having fun by inviting them to a game of zombies, or war, or car races. Well, you know what? A game where parents are left to decide for them, doesn't teach them anything.



That is the reason developer, Lemi Consulting GmbH is introducing a game especially made for these parents/children moments, Fritz and Chesster. Playing chess online is a very good way to put intelligence at the center of your world, to help children think for themselves, to relearn concentration and to develop their memory and confidence.



What is Fritz and Chesster?

Despite the fact that chess is a serious game requiring perseverance and attentiveness, training your children using "Fritz and Chesster" application takes place in an easy and fun way built in the form of passing a quest-fairy tale.



The game itself was created over 15 years ago by the German company ChessBase, the world leader in writing chess algorithms. Since then, the program has won many international prizes as the best children's educational program. Translated into 18 languages and sold over its history more than 15 million times.



Today, the first part of the program is available, in English, as a mobile application for iPads and iPhones. It’s price (19,99 dollars) allows learning and play without any advertising or intrusive purchases.



If you want to try playing without paying, there’s a subscription version with a demo mode where the application can be installed for free.



How can chess be educational for your children?

Chess is a rich game in matter of pedagogical values particularly useful to students in their learning phase. Children, age 3 to 9, learn the basics of chess without even noticing that they are doing something useful.



In addition to having fun and spending time with your little ones, chess also creates a sense of accomplishment in children and boosts their self-esteem. It allows them to express themselves and bring out hidden feelings and emotions, especially among the most introverted.



A kid that plays chess with regular practice will gain speed as his skills improve, but also learn the spirit of competition and success, self-esteem, respect for the opponent, acceptance of defeat and the relativity of success.



"Small victories": A boost to self-confidence

Since chess requires a lot of attention, this activity makes it possible to strengthen the capacity for concentration and to develop children's abstract thinking, which calls for logic and therefore mathematics. The chess game will develop your child's ability to concentrate, calculate the consequences of his strokes and anticipate the responses of his opponent. For younger children, playing chess will teach them to count, find their bearings in the plan and will make them practice writing, reading and time management.



Playing chess tends to erase differences. When faced with a chessboard, most handicaps are no longer taken into account. It is the best strategist, the most skilful, the most creative, the most competitive who wins, not the tallest, the strongest, or the one who runs the fastest. For children who lack self-confidence, small wins have big benefits on their confidence. Some children also reveal a real creative capacity. Indeed, to find the solution to a chess exercise, it is not simply a matter of calculating faster, or of applying concepts learned in school. On the contrary, you have to understand the rules and imagine, create, try, make a mistake, start over...until you find the solution.



Do you know the expression: "Think out of the box." You can spend quarantine with your children and work at the same time. Yes, you can play educational games with them and have them learn along the way. Yes, you can spend priceless time with your family and create a strong bond with your kids.



Maksym Skvortsov

+491725812768



lemi-consulting.com



